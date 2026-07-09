Credit: Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images; Post Moves Podcast

Caitlin Clark finished 11th among WNBA guards in All-Star voting by players this season, and Candace Parker isn’t mincing her words about the situation.

While Clark has missed three games and the Indiana Fever have hovered around .500 for much of the year, the star point guard is averaging a career-high in scoring and a career-low in turnovers per game while shooting a career-best 43 percent from the field.

Ultimately, Clark was named a starter thanks to her placement in the fan vote (No. 2) and media vote (No. 3). But Parker, a WNBA game and studio analyst for Prime Video and three-time WNBA champion, believes players’ views of Clark are about more than just pure analysis.

“You’ve got some insecurities if you’re sitting down and putting Caitlin Clark as the 11th-best guard,” Parker said on the Post Moves podcast, which she cohosts with Clark’s Fever teammate, Aliyah Boston. “Y’all need to go to a therapist and figure out what childhood issues you have.”

Candace Parker saying Caitlin Clark being voted as the 11th-best guard by WNBA players is “crazy” “You’ve got some insecurities if you’re sitting down and putting Caitlin Clark as the 11th-best guard. Y’all need to go to a therapist.” 🎥: @PostMovesShow pic.twitter.com/lH93W8YWAv — Grant Young (@GrvntYoung) July 8, 2026

Beyond Clark’s strange rank in the player vote, Parker also called out Los Angeles’ Kelsey Plum finishing 12th.

But Boston and fellow Fever star Kelsey Mitchell, both All-Star starters this year, also finished far below the other starters in the player vote. The pattern was impossible to miss and has become the subject of online fan scrutiny.

“I wholeheartedly believe that there needs to be some rules with the WNBA players, because this is getting out of hand,” Parker said. “Caitlin Clark voted the 11th-best guard by WNBA players, that’s crazy.”

The Athletic reported that the Los Angeles Sparks failed to distribute All-Star voting ballots to its players, which may explain Plum’s low finish and could have affected the Fever stars’ placement as well.

Among the guardrails for players voting pitched by Parker was a rule against voting for teammates. One might guess, however, that Indiana’s trio would have suffered even more without votes from other Fever players.

As more strange tensions between Clark and the Fever and the rest of the league continue to come to the fore this season, Parker is the most prominent analyst to call out the clear issue with this year’s All-Star voting.