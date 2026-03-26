Credit: SportsNet LA

With the news of a WNBA labor deal, thankfully basketball fans will have the chance to see Caitlin Clark do what she does best this season with the Indiana Fever. But that’s not slowing her down from continuing to try new things this offseason.

Clark committed to the WNBA, once again resisting overtures from overseas or from the Unrivaled league. And as labor negotiations dragged on, it looked like the WNBA season and Clark’s return to the floor could be in danger. After a stellar rookie campaign with the Fever, injuries derailed her second season in the pros, only appearing in 13 games.

On Wednesday night, Clark was seen in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. But this time she wasn’t on the court, she was on the baseline working as a photographer for the Indiana Pacers’ game against LeBron James, Luka Dončić, and the Los Angeles Lakers. Unsurprisingly, the Lakers defeated the tanking Pacers 137-130 led by 43 points from Luka and another 23 from LeBron.

Clark has showcased her passion for photography on a few occasions, but this time she was credentialed for the game and working it behind the lens. And naturally, she was highlighted on both local broadcasts of the game in Indiana and Los Angeles.

shooter on and off the court 📸🏀 CC day to night. pic.twitter.com/a4rOgbC2aQ — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) March 25, 2026

Caitlin Clark is doing photography at Lakers vs Pacers game 😂 pic.twitter.com/ud8IdAfkhI — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) March 25, 2026

LeBron crashing out over the refs and Caitlin Clark casually taking photos 😂 pic.twitter.com/j8DlwQqbVZ — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) March 26, 2026

Caitlin Clark isn’t the first all-world athlete to show an interest in photography. Baseball Hall of Famers Randy Johnson and Ken Griffey Jr. have both taken up the practice as second careers after their playing days. And Griffey famously photographed Rory McIlroy winning the career grand slam at The Masters last April and did an incredible job as well.

Photography isn’t the only hobby that the WNBA star has pursued in recent years as she has also shown serious interest in golf as well. However, basketball fans and the sport as a whole will benefit from the fact those interests can wait once she returns to WNBA action later this year.