Credit: X / @ScottAgness

Wednesday was media day for the Indiana Fever, and superstar player Caitlin Clark decided to moonlight as a member of the assembled press herself.

As she wrapped up her press conference, Clark asked a favor of the more than 30 reporters that had gathered to ask her questions before the upcoming WNBA season. “Can you guys all go stand over there? I’m going to get you on my film camera, okay?” the Fever guard asked.

Caitlin Clark flips the script, asks to take a photo of more than 33 media members following her press conference on Fever media day pic.twitter.com/RAIZzJk2l3 — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) April 22, 2026

“You guys always take photos of me, so go over there, act like you like each other,” Clark joked with the reporters. “And you’re going to smile for me, okay?”

Clark then proceeded to snap a couple pictures of the press with her old-school camera, encouraging them to get closer to one another just like an extended family getting together on Thanksgiving.

Of course, Clark is a bit of a hobbyist photographer anyway. She’s sat courtside at NBA games as a credentialed photographer, following in the footsteps of other current and former athletes taking up the art form. In recent years, Ken Griffey Jr., Olympians Suni Lee and Simone Biles, Marshawn Lynch, and Randy Johnson have all taken turns snapping action at sporting events.

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But it’s rare that the media itself is subjected to being photographed. And based on how most of us dress, it’s fair to say they probably would’ve appreciated a heads up before coming to work on Wednesday.