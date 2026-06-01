Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Indiana Fever find themselves a middling 4-4 as they tumble into the middle of the WNBA Eastern Conference pack. Much of the attention during those struggles has been put on Caitlin Clark, especially her defensive liabilities. Questions over when she’s going to turn her star power into championships are beginning to nip at her heels as well.

Clark’s frustrations are starting to show as well. She was somewhat defensive about calls for transparency after a late scratch two weeks ago and skipped media altogether after a loss to the Valkyries.

Things seemed to come to a head Saturday when the Fever lost 100-84 to the Portland Fire, and Clark scored just six points while going 1-of-7 on field goals. During the game, Clark and Fever head coach Stephanie White appeared to have a heated exchange on the bench, which led White to sub out his star player.

Please someone explain this to me. Stephanie white and Caitlin Clark

Arguing, so she pulls her out for Raven right there. Poor Justine can’t believe it. pic.twitter.com/rfXl63kg85 — CCFC-New season (@sohali2012) May 31, 2026

Media conversations swirled around what it meant, with some saying that the frustrations around the team and Clark’s role are boiling over.

Monday, Clark spoke with reporters to clear the air about what went down. She also had some words for those in the media she feels were twisting what happened.

“First of all, two people being competitive. Two people that really want to win,” said Clark. “I think a lot of those things happen all the time. And I know there’s a camera on me, and that’s how it’s going to be, but there’s a lot of people out there in the media or on TV that they think they know a lot of things, and they’re just blatantly wrong about a lot of things.

“I ride for Steph. I ride for these girls. Steph has my back more than anybody. So, you know, nobody in our locker room, or Steph, or our coaching staff thought twice about it. It’s just another example of what everybody, all of you, want to blow up and make something that is just lost and not in reality.”

Caitlin Clark on her sideline exchange with coach White: “Two people being competitive… There’s a lot of people out there in the media or on TV that think they know a lot of things and they’re just blatantly wrong… I ride for Steph… Steph has my back.” pic.twitter.com/6LPgRGo3fa — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) June 1, 2026

Clark was asked about her relationship with White, and she affirmed that the two of them are on the same page.

“It’s great,” Clark said. “When I got hurt, at the Connecticut game last year, I bawled in Steph’s arms. That’s somebody I will ride for for the rest of my life. Those are the moments that people behind, you know, people don’t see that. People that just sit on their phones all day, they don’t see those moments. They don’t see the moments where we come into work. They don’t see the moments that really absolutely suck, that people have your back, but they think they know everything. In reality, they don’t have a clue.”

Clark was later asked what it’s like to have a moment like that be made so public and for everyone to have an opinion on it.

“It’s my life,” she said, succinctly.