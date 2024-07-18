Photo Credits: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports (Caitlin Clark, left); Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports (Sabrina Ionescu, right).

While the ongoing WNBA season has drawn more attention than any season in the league’s nearly three-decade history, two of its biggest stars, Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu will not partake in one of the league’s top events.

ESPN’s Sarah Spain lamented that on Wednesday.

The WNBA’s best players will take the court at Phoenix’s Footprint Center for the All-Star Game, pitting the Team USA roster for the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris against the WNBA All-Stars. Sabrina Ionescu and Caitlin Clark will be in the game, with Ionescu representing Team USA and Clark representing the WNBA All-Stars. But while Friday’s Three-Point Contest would seem to be a natural place to showcase the two stars, neither will participate.

It was announced on Wednesday that the contest will feature Jonquel Jones of the New York Liberty, Stefanie Dolson of the Washington Mystics, Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream, Marina Mabrey of the Connecticut Sun (Mabrey was traded from the Chicago Sky on Wednesday) and Kayla McBride of the Minnesota Lynx.

And while Spain was understanding, she also pointed out that not having Ionescu or Clark participating is a letdown.

“No Caitlin Clark or Sabrina Ionescu in the 3-point competition Friday night in Phoenix,” Spain posted on X, formerly Twitter. “I’m sure they have their reasons, but that’s MASSIVE disappointment. Such a missed opportunity.”

Ionescu and Clark are two of the WNBA’s brightest stars. Moreover, their shooting is a big reason why. Ionescu set a record while winning the WNBA Three-Point Contest in 2023 and famously partook in a three-point shootout against Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry during NBA All-Star Saturday Night in 2024. Clark, a WNBA rookie, is coming off of a record-setting college career at Iowa, records she achieved in no small part due to her three-point shooting.

With all of that in mind, it’s hard to dispute Spain’s point. For a league that’s growing in its popularity, not having two of its top stars in a showcase event is a disappointment.

