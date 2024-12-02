Photo Credits: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports (Angel Reese, left); Michael Chow/The Republic/USA TODAY NETWORK (Caitlin Clark, right).

The NBA had Magic vs. Bird. The NFL had Manning vs. Brady.

And the WNBA now has Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese, what some believe has become the best personal rivalry in U.S. sports. The league is wasting no time showcasing that rivalry, as Clark’s Indiana Fever will face Reese’s Chicago Sky in the season opener for both teams on Saturday, May 17.

The WNBA released its 2025 schedule Monday, and that early Clark-Reese showdown was one of the biggest highlights. The league’s season opens on Friday night, May 16, with a trio of games.

Some media observers noted the Clark-Reese matchup shows the league will make a greater effort to showcase that rivalry next season.

The WNBA schedule release proved the league sees Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese as a rivalry! pic.twitter.com/tmKShuag8l — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) December 2, 2024



The schedule release also showed off the WNBA’s greater promotional efforts, coming off a season with record TV ratings and attendance. Seattle Storm beat reporter Roberta Rodrigues compiled a thread of all the WNBA team hype videos surrounding the schedule release. Here is the Fever’s video:

The Indiana Fever schedule release video is giving highlight reel, but honestly it does send a clear message that they know they are the moment and I’m here for that. pic.twitter.com/Rimln6DYqJ — Roberta Rodrigues (@robertawbb) December 2, 2024



Clark and Reese will face off at 1 p.m. May 17, followed by a 2024 WNBA semifinals rematch between the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty. Sports Media Watch reports the games will “presumably” be part of an ABC doubleheader.

The Fever and Sky will also face each other on June 7, July 26, Aug. 9 and Sept. 5, more head-to-head matchups than any other WNBA teams.

