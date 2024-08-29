Photo credit: Scott Agness

Caitlin Clark might be known for her maturity on the court, but that doesn’t mean she won’t laugh at a good “balls” comment off it.

Wednesday night was quite the time for double entendres in sports. The Boston Red Sox radio booth couldn’t help but cackle at the word “threesome.” And Caitlin Clark couldn’t keep a poker face after her teammate made an unintentional raunchy comment during the Indiana Fever’s postgame press conference.

Lexie Hull on her defense, with a comment from CC: As they were leaving the press room, CC defended herself with “I tried to hold it in!” pic.twitter.com/3hA7G1Kh8V — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) August 29, 2024



Following Indiana’s 84-80 win over the Connecticut Sun Wednesday night, Clark sat next to Kelsey Mitchell and Lexie Hull as they met with the media. And while discussing the defensive impact she tried to have on the game, Hull noted she tried to “get my hands on as many balls as I could.”

It was a comment that Clark couldn’t help but laugh at.

Kind of like a kid hearing their teacher say “balls” for the first time as schools around the country reopen for the year. As soon as Hull made the inadvertently lewd remark, Clark glanced over at Mitchell to make sure she heard it too before erupting with laughter. And once Clark started laughing, it wasn’t long before Hull, Mitchell and a few others in the room joined in.

Who hasn’t laughed at a good old “balls” double entendre? Shaquille O’Neal can certainly relate, having similarly lost it after Charles Barkley said he was “juggling two balls “during a 2023 episode of Inside the NBA.

“I tried to hold it in,” Clark insisted as they left the press room.

It was a big night for Clark, who broke the WNBA rookie record for three-pointers in a season against the Sun Wednesday. Clark, who infamously was not invited to the 2024 Paris Olympics, also met Olympic stars Simone Biles and Gabby Thomas for the first time after the game. But all of it paled in comparison to a classic “balls” joke.

[Chloe Peterson]