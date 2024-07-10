Credit: Angela Moryan

Much of the media coverage surrounding Caitlin Clark in her WNBA rookie season has been overly dramatic, serious, and negative.

So it was nice to see the Indiana Fever superstar show that she can still bring a little levity to her media appearances even as the spotlight shines so brightly.

In what has already been such a notable season, Clark made history Saturday when she became the first WNBA rookie ever to record a triple-double in a game.

THERE IT IS 🌟 Caitlin Clark records the first triple-double by a rookie in WNBA History and the first triple-double in Indiana Fever history! pic.twitter.com/UrnnW1AwQP — WNBA (@WNBA) July 6, 2024

Clark finished the game, an 83-78 Fever win over the New York Liberty, with 19 points, 13 assists, and 12 rebounds.

Given the microscope that she’s been under all season, there was no doubt that Clark was inundated with messages, calls, and other forms of support afterward. In fact, her teammates showered her with water in the locker room and teammate Aliyah Boston refused to let her remain humble at the post-game presser, praising Clark for the accomplishment.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Clark laid on the thick sarcasm when asked if her phone blew up after the historic game.

I asked Caitlin Clark about the reaction she got after posting the first triple-double in #IndianaFever history Saturday. Her response — priceless.@WISHNews8 #FeverRising @IndianaFever pic.twitter.com/uUiUh8qKQX — Angela Moryan (@AngelaMoryanTV) July 9, 2024

“What was the reaction on your phone, on your social media, when you had that triple-double?” asked WISH’s Angela Moryan.

“Uh…no text messages. Nothing. Nobody reached out,” responded a straight-faced Clark.

It would be easy for someone in Clark’s position to shy away from sharing their personality with the media given the Very Important way so much of the coverage around her has been. It’s nice to see that she still seems to be having a lot of fun, as she should.

[Angela Moryan]