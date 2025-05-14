Syndication: USA TODAY

As Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever continue to cement their status as one of sports’ biggest draws, Tegna has taken notice.

Days ahead of the Fever’s 2025 season opener, the local media conglomerate announced that it is expanding its distribution of Clark’s games. In addition to Indianapolis NBC affiliate WTHR, Tegna will now air 18 free over-the-air Fever games in 11 Midwest markets, including in the reigning Rookie of the Year’s hometown of Des Moines, Iowa, via ABC affiliate WOI.

Other markets that will receive access to Tegna’s 18 Fever games during the 2025 campaign include Champaign-Springfield (WAND 17.2), Cincinnati (WXIX 19.2, 19.3), Davenport (WQAD 8.1, 8.3), Dayton (WKEF 22.3), Evansville (WFIE 14.2), Fort Wayne (WPTA 21.1, 21.3 & WISE 33.1), Lafayette (WPBY 35.1, 35.2), Lexington (WKYT 27.2, 27.4), Louisville (WHAS 11.2) and Terre Haute (WTHI 10.2, 10.3). The announcement mirrors the expanded distribution that Tegna offered throughout Clark’s rookie season, including not only Tegna stations, but ones that are owned by competitors including Gray Media, Sinclair, Allen Media Group, Coastal Television Broadcasting Group, and Block Communications, Inc.

The full list of Indiana Fever games that will be available via the agreement is as follows:

May 20 vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m. ET

May 22 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. ET

May 28 at Washington, 7:30 p.m. ET

June 3 vs. Washington, 7 p.m. ET

June 10 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. ET

June 17 vs. Connecticut, 7 p.m. ET

June 19 at Golden State, 10 p.m. ET

June 24 at Seattle, 10 p.m. ET

July 3 vs. Las Vegas, 7 p.m. ET

July 5 vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m. ET

July 9 vs. Golden State, Noon ET

July 16 at New York, 7:30 p.m. ET

July 24 vs. Las Vegas, 7 p.m. ET

August 5 at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. ET

August 7 at Phoenix, 10 p.m. ET

August 24 at Minnesota, 7 p.m. ET

September 2 at Phoenix, 10 p.m. ET

September 7 at Washington, 3 p.m. ET

“We’re incredibly excited to expand our partnership with TEGNA and bring Fever basketball to even more fans across the Midwest — free and over-the-air,” Indiana Fever president of basketball and business operations Kelly Krauskopf said in a statement. “From Indiana to Iowa and beyond, this level of access is unprecedented in our franchise’s history and really reflects the surging popularity of our team, our players and women’s professional basketball.”

News of the Tegna’s expanded distribution plans comes just over a week after the Fever’s preseason game against the Brazil National Team — which saw Caitlin Clark make her return to the University of Iowa — drew 1.3 million viewers on ESPN. To that end, those who don’t live in the Midwest markets that fall under Tegna’s distribution will still have plenty of access to Clark and the Fever; who will be featured in a leag-high 41 nationally televised games this season.