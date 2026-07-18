Credit: ION

Caitlin Clark delivered a defining performance in her young WNBA career on Friday night against the Seattle Storm.

The Indiana Fever star scored a career high with 45 points in the 110-107 victory while also notching 10 assists. In addition to setting a franchise record for points, Clark also recorded the first ever 40-10 game in WNBA history.

It’s been an up and down season for both Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. The former Iowa Hawkeyes sensation has battled injuries once again, including a controversial game against the Phoenix Mercury where Clark exited the contest after multiple tough plays that coach Stephanie White called cheap shots. That led to a predictable nationwide uproar. Another more recent wave happened when Clark was ranked 11th by her fellow WNBA players in All-Star voting. The Fever themselves have been the subject of scrutiny after revoking the credential of a writer who dared to report on her true status earlier this year.

But thankfully, Friday night all the noise was set aside and the focus was on Clark’s on-the-court performance, which proved why she is worthy of being seen as the face of the league. And in the postgame interview on ION, when asked about her record-setting performance, she chose to downplay the accomplishment and instead focus on her team goals with the Fever.

“I mean it’s cool, I don’t really care. I know what I’m capable of. I know this team is capable of. And it’s my job to help us win and be the best team in the WNBA. And I don’t think we are there yet. So it’s my responsibility to help us get there. So we’ll keep working,” Clark said.

The WNBA is certainly hoping the best is still yet to come for Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. Ratings have held strong for Fever games and the WNBA as a whole throughout the season, but if Clark can make her first real playoff run with the team then those numbers are likely to go way up. And hopefully that will keep the focus on her transcendent basketball abilities and not the constant drama that outside voices try to attach to it.