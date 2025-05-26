Credit: CBS

If the fallout from the New York Liberty’s 90-88 win over the Indiana Fever on Saturday is any indication, this is going to be one of the WNBA’s hottest rivalries.

Caitlin Clark and the Fever took a 12-point lead into the fourth quarter as they looked to send a message to the defending champions. The Liberty answered with a 16-2 run, putting NY ahead 84-82 with five minutes left. The score was tied at 88-88 with 2.9 seconds left when Indiana’s Lexie Hull fouled Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, who sank both free throws to take the lead. Clark received the ball on the inbounds for a potential game-winner but failed to get a shot off in the final moments, largely thanks to defender Natasha Cloud. While there appeared to be potential contact, no call was made and the Liberty escaped with a 90-88 victory. Clark and her teammates attempted to plead their case but no to avail.

Was Caitlin Clark fouled on the final play of the Liberty-Fever game? She certainly thought so and was angry at the no-call. 🏀 #WNBA pic.twitter.com/U8TsngvRYI — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 24, 2025

Afterward, Fever coach Stephanie White told the media she thought Clark was fouled and that referees have mistreated her team so far this season.

Afterward, there was much scuttlebutt about the controversial finish and the narratives surrounding Clark and the Fever this season. CBS News New York sports anchor Steve Overmyer certainly had his point of view on the play, and Clark herself, in his recap of the game Saturday evening.

“Flopping has been part of the modern game of basketball,” Overmyer said. “A head snap. Arms go flying. Sometimes the whistle follows and sometimes it doesn’t. Well, late in the Liberty-Fever game, Caitlin Clark didn’t get a call. Replays will show exactly why.”

Overmyer then started describing highlights from the game, leading up to the controversial finish, where he saved his best dig for last.

“[Caitlin] Clark tried to sell it like she got hit by a sniper, but there was no foul.” – CBS News NY’s Steve Overmyer pic.twitter.com/YWIHhuNf1P — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 25, 2025

“On the final play, Natasha Cloud comes up with the game-winning steal. Was it a foul? Take a closer look. She got ALL BALL. Clark tried to sell it like she got hit by a sniper but there was no foul. No call.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Given the usual narratives and race-based arguments surrounding Clark, it’s refreshing to see some honest-to-goodness trash talk about her actual gameplay. We’ll take this kind of shade over whatever is happening on X any day.