Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

We have our first look at WNBA viewership on Prime Video this season, and unsurprisingly, games involving Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are leading the way.

According to Sports Media Watch, WNBA games are averaging 504,000 viewers on Prime Video this season. WNBA on Prime Video viewership is also outpacing the league’s linear partners by 33% in the key 18-34 demographic and 9% among adults 18-49.

Atlanta Dream-Indiana Fever last Thursday was the most-watched game of the season so far on Prime Video, with 816,000 viewers.

Clark has also appeared in other strong draws for Prime Video. A week prior, an Indiana Fever-Chicago Sky matchup averaged 736,000 viewers. Additionally, a previous Dream-Fever matchup averaged 686,000 viewers on May 28.

Even though Clark is a stronger draw on traditional television (her most-watched game so far this season averaged 1 million viewers on USA Network) the WNBA on Prime Video is still performing well compared to other leagues.

The NHL on TNT this season averaged 385,000 viewers, while the UFL across all its networks averaged 674,000 viewers. The WNBA would fare even more favorably against the UFL if we were including over-the-air WNBA viewership in this comparison.

That was far from a given. While Prime Video has invested in marquee sports, it still doesn’t have the constant live sports programming of ESPN or Peacock that would make it a go-to destination for the casual sports fan. So while asking fans to find NBA or NFL games on Prime Video is easy, asking fans to do the same for the WNBA is a tougher task.

The WNBA agreement on Prime Video is part of its deal with the NBA. Prime Video has the rights to 30 WNBA regular-season games per year as part of its 11-year agreement. In addition to one first-round WNBA playoff series each season, Prime Video also has the rights to the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Final, seven WNBA semifinals, and three WNBA Finals over the course of the deal.

This is all good news for the WNBA and Prime Video. The WNBA continues to prove it can bring in casual audiences for its games, even on non-traditional streaming platforms.