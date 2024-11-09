Photo Credit: Liam Mcguire

Caitlin Clark has chosen to largely stay away from the hardwood since the end of her first season in the WNBA. But that doesn’t mean she has been too far away from the limelight.

Despite an offer from the 3-on-3 Unrivaled League that would reportedly include a $1 million salary and equity in the new league, Clark hasn’t yet committed to playing in the league, recently saying that she would “see if she wants to play eventually”.

While it remains uncertain whether she will end up playing in the league this offseason, she has been busy this offseason regardless, taking up another sports passion by taking part in an upcoming golf pro-am later this week.

Clark only added to her busy schedule on Friday, agreeing to be a part of a lecture series at Ball State University with legendary late-night talk show host David Letterman next month.

Letterman has hosted the lecture series at Ball State, his alma mater, since 2008, with the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Rachel Maddow previously joining him. And of course, Ball State is located in Muncie, Indiana, roughly 60 miles away from where Clark plays her home games with the Indiana Fever.

It can not be overstated enough how impactful Clark has been in the grand scheme of the rise in viewership and popularity of the WNBA. So obviously, if anyone in the WNBA deserves this kind of honor, it is Caitlin Clark.

In a statement retrieved by Barrett Sports Media, Ball State University President Geoffrey S. Means detailed how “honored” they are to be hosting Clark and Letterman.

“David Letterman is our University’s most famous graduate. He is a native Hoosier and a national icon, and Caitlin Clark has quickly become a beloved Hoosier and national star,” said Mearns. “I anticipate their conversation will be very special. On behalf of Ball State, we are honored to host them.”

[Barrett Sports Media]