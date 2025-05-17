Angel Reese (center) goes after Caitlin Clark following a flagrant foul. (Grace Smith/The Indianapolis Star, via Imagn Images.)

While there are numerous stars in the WNBA who draw some attention from the wider sports world, Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever remains at the top of that list. And the attention paid to Clark only rises further still when she’s in conflict with Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky, who she’d previously battled with in college. Thus, a Clark foul on Reese in one of the WNBA’s season-opening weekend games Saturday was sure to draw comment, especially when it was deemed a flagrant and when Reese (along with Clark’s teammate Aliyah Boston) drew a technical for a response afterwards:

Caitlin Clark’s push of Angel Reese led to her being called for a flagrant foul. Reese and Aliyah Boston received offsetting technical fouls on the play as well. pic.twitter.com/9HzulR9Euh — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 17, 2025

To start with, there was a lot of focus on Reese’s reaction in the replay:

Caitlin Clark fouls Angel Reese Hard! “You crazy as F” “What the F is wrong with you?” pic.twitter.com/MLUnHhNeUn — HoopHer (@HoopHerSpeaks) May 17, 2025

Meanwhile, Clark downplayed this in a later interview with ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe, saying this was a “good take foul” that “every basketball player” would endorse:

Caitlin Clark on her flagrant foul: “It’s just a good take foul. Either Angel gets wide open 2 points or we send them to the free throw line. Nothing malicious about it. It’s just a good take foul every basketball player knows that” https://t.co/wMYl7Kif5t pic.twitter.com/w0MHLiwTHM — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) May 17, 2025

And Reese was also pretty muted when asked about this after the game:

#Sky’s Angel Reese on the flagrant foul she received from #Fever’s Caitlin Clark: “Basketball play. Refs got it right. Move on.” | @TheAthleticWBB pic.twitter.com/aOE0OxWkAZ — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) May 17, 2025

The wider world reaction has already gone well beyond “moving on,” though. And that’s not really that surprising considering the long–running conversations about Clark and Reese, with many of those discussing the dimension of race (whether that’s due to Dave Portnoy or not can be debated); that was expected from the time this game was listed on the schedule. Indeed, a Reese flagrant foul on Clark last June drew its own million takes. And many comments along those lines are surfacing again. Here’s some of the discussion that popped up there Saturday:

This pic of Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark after a hard foul 😳 🍿 (📸: @brilewerke) pic.twitter.com/zrfMnG3y4Y — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 17, 2025

After watching Caitlin Clark’s flagrant foul on Angel Reese and the aftermath, there is no way Angel Reese can continue the lie that she doesn’t dislike Caitlin Clark. I know what hatred looks like. Angel Reese HATES Caitlin Clark. Not some basketball rivalry hate either. Hate. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 17, 2025

In what world was that flagrant. An absolute cop out call. WNBA is a joke. Angel Reese should have gotten a tech. #caitlinclark #IndianaFever — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 17, 2025

Angel Reese may be the most petty, insufferable athlete in sports right now… Her jealously for Caitlin Clark has made her act a fool on and off the court. pic.twitter.com/B6tBSe3iIV — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) May 17, 2025

If Caitlin foul on Angel Reese is flagrant & wouldn’t be 2 yrs ago, The Caitlin Mob is to blame—esp white men new to more physical WNBA who whined all last yr after any good hard foul on Clark like she was a 9yo child. To appease mob, calls on CC & then entire WNBA became tighter… pic.twitter.com/DQvkbaw2IR — #StopCopCity (@ChuckModi1) May 17, 2025

There also was a lot of conversation on how ESPN’s studio debate shows will inevitably cover this Monday, including (likely-accurate) predictions that they’ll focus on the foul over Clark’s 20-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist, four-block night and the Fever’s decisive 93-58 win:

I can see it already on First Take: “Is Caitlin Clark the most controversial player the league has ever seen?” — Luke Stevens (@Luker0517) May 17, 2025

First Take, please open with the Caitlin Clark triple double and not the flagrant foul, thank you #WNBA — Victoria (@AVocalistsRival) May 17, 2025

If Angel Reese made that same play on Caitlin Clark we would already have a statement from Stephen a smith about protecting her. — nobo (@doofiebetts) May 17, 2025

The discourse around this is going to be just wonderful. https://t.co/DetKTEu0gr — Nick Juby (@theJuby14) May 17, 2025

(sigh) looks like we’re set for another year of being really weird about Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and honestly the entire WNBA https://t.co/gW2PoXG53f — Jacob Shames (@Jacob_Shames) May 17, 2025

The last point there is perhaps the key one. It’s rather absurd not only how much of the general-audience WNBA discourse has become centered just around Clark and Reese (sometimes with ignorance of the rest of the league and its history waved proudly, as Colin Cowherd did this week), but also how plays involving them receive outsize attention compared to what the play actually is. (And that’s not just about plays with both; last year saw Bob Costas note the strangeness of some of the coverage of fouls on both of these players from other opponents.)

It’s understandable that Clark (and to a lesser degree, Reese) have brought in a lot of new fans to the WNBA. And, along with that, they’ve brought in a lot of media interest, including from the broadest-of-the-broad hot take shows like First Take. Plays involving them are thus going to draw much more discussion than they actually deserve.

But it is remarkable to see this discussion playing out in real time, including with what look like very valid predictions on how the likes of First Take will take this over the top. And honestly, those predictions are possible because those studio shows have abandoned covering what’s actually going on in sports in favor of whatever convenient narratives they can latch on to. We’ll see if those predictions about how poorly they’ll cover this wind up proving true.