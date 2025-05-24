Credit: CBS Sports

The Atlanta Dream picked up their second win of the 2025 WNBA season Saturday with an 83-75 victory over the Dallas Wings.

It was a hard-fought victory as the Wings took a 48-40 lead into halftime. While Dream center Brittney Griner finished with 15 points and 8 rebounds, she wasn’t happy with how her first half played out, presumably due to instances where she didn’t get a foul call that she expected.

That was evident when Griner was about to speak with sideline reporter Autumn Johnson for a halftime interview but she stepped away to chastise the referees.

While it’s not entirely clear what Griner is saying to them, you can hear her say “be f*cking better” at the end.

Griner to the refs before an interview: “Being fucking better!” pic.twitter.com/WLmsV8CUzF — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) May 24, 2025

To her credit, after she had given the refs the business, Griner apologized to Johnson and the broadcast team.

“Sorry, y’all.”

Griner is in her first season with Atlanta after spending her entire WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury. Her time with that franchise was interrupted in 2022 when she was detained and arrested in Russia on smuggling chargers over traces of hash oil. She was released and returned to the United States at the end of that year.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist and 10-time WNBA All-Star has also been catching flak over comments she appeared to make about Caitlin Clark during Thursday’s game between the Dream and Indiana Fever.