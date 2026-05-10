Credit: Victory+

The Atlanta Dream has found another way to get its games in front of fans at no cost.

The team announced earlier this week a new partnership with Victory+, a free, ad-supported sports streaming service, to stream all locally broadcast Dream games live and on demand. Games will remain available on Atlanta News First, the club’s existing local broadcast partner, but Victory+ adds a free streaming option for fans who want to watch on connected TV or mobile devices without a cable subscription.

“We are constantly looking for ways to meet our fans where they are and remove barriers to access,” said Andrea Bailey, chief revenue officer of the Atlanta Dream. “Victory+ allows us to do exactly that, bringing Dream basketball to more people than ever before while creating a more dynamic, interactive experience. This partnership is about growing our fanbase, deepening engagement, and building long-term value for our team, our partners, and the city of Atlanta.”

The Dream is the second WNBA team to sign with Victory+, following the Minnesota Lynx, who struck a multi-year deal with the platform last month to become the team’s exclusive local streaming home. The Lynx deal gave Minneapolis/St. Paul markets free access to at least 18 regular-season games. The Dream’s arrangement covers all non-nationally televised games, which make up the bulk of their schedule, given that the club’s national games fall under the WNBA’s new broadcast package across ESPN, NBC, Prime Video, CBS, Ion, and Versant that kicked off this season.

But national coverage only goes so far for a market that wants to watch its own team, and the Dream — a franchise that has made three WNBA Finals appearances and produced 12 All-Stars since its founding in 2008 — now has a local product that anyone in Atlanta can pull up for free.

Victory+ has built its model primarily around free, ad-supported local streaming as an alternative to the regional sports network structure that has been collapsing around it. The platform launched with the Dallas Stars in 2024, putting all games in front of fans in the local market at no cost, with the Anaheim Ducks following. When the FanDuel Sports Networks were on the verge of folding earlier this year, multiple teams were reportedly in emergency talks with Victory+ as a replacement, with the streamer claiming it could onboard a new partner in three days. The platform expanded into women’s sports last fall when the NWSL signed on for more than 55 matches, including 25 exclusive Sunday primetime broadcasts.

“Partnering with the Atlanta Dream, a team at the center of the WNBA’s cultural and competitive momentum, is a defining moment for APMC,” said Neil Gruninger, president and CEO of APMC, the owner of Victory+. “This is about more than access. It’s about removing barriers so fans can show up, engage, and be part of a movement that’s growing faster than ever.”