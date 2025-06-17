Angel Reese (center) goes after Caitlin Clark following a flagrant foul. (Grace Smith/The Indianapolis Star, via Imagn Images.)

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is no stranger to fans and pundits being critical of her name. Since entering the WNBA in the 2024 draft, Reese has constantly been featured in debates over whether or not she’s a star in the WNBA, or if she only excels at grabbing rebounds from her own missed shots.

That talk has grown even more prominent this season, as Reese and the Sky are in the middle of an abysmal start to the season that has them sitting at 3-7, near the bottom of the league standings.

However, rather than let the disparaging talk concerning her game get to her, Reese is showing what makes her one of the brightest stars in the league, both on and off the court.

Angel Reese recorded her first career triple-double in a win over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday and is also turning any notion that she compiles stats from her own missed field goals into what should be a lucrative trademark, filing for ownership of “mebounds.” As The Athletic noted, Reese has filed a trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

“Whoever came up with the ‘mebounds’ thing, y’all ate that up because ‘mebounds,’ rebounds, ‘crebounds’ … anything that comes off that board, it’s mine,” Reese said in a TikTok video. “And a brand? That’s six figures right there.”

“Mebounds” stems from an episode of the popular Club 520 podcast, which is hosted by former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague and his close friends, DJ Wells and Brandon “Bishop B Hen” Hendricks. Hendricks coined the term when jokingly referring to Reese’s uncanny ability to secure offensive rebounds after her missed shots.

While the term was meant to poke fun at her, Reese is taking everything in stride.

“The trolling? I love when y’all do it because, like, the ideas be good,” Reese said. “Like, when y’all have to alter my face and [expletive] because I’m cute, alright, whatever. That doesn’t get me. But when y’all came up with ‘mebounds’ — because statistically, all the rebounds that I get aren’t always just mine. They’re, like, the defense’s, too, or somebody else on my team. But, when y’all came up with ‘mebounds,’ y’all ate …”

Reese’s play is improving on the court as the season stretches on, and thanks to “mebounds,” her bottom line should be on the rise soon as well.