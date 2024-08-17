Credit: Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Angel Reese has a complicated relationship with the media, to say the least.

She can only control what she can control, but the Chicago Sky star has already shared a mistrust for the media in her rookie season, accusing outlets — none specifically — of twisting her words. While she didn’t point to this directly, one can assume that it’s because there have been attempts to try to pit her against Caitlin Clark to forge the same college rivalry in the WNBA.

Any and all answers given by Reese seem to be used as bait to fan those flames.

She’s done her best to avoid that, but the first-year player out of LSU will call things out when she sees fit. Just after the United States women’s basketball team won Olympic gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, a roster that Reese—and Clark—were notably left off, an ESPN story surfaced about the 2028 Olympics. Reese wanted no part of it, acknowledging that her time would come.

But as far as her time in the W — it has.

Reese continues to set records at just 22 years old. When she recorded her sixth offensive rebound during Thursday’s game, Reese passed Sylvia Fowles (117) for the most offensive rebounds in a single season in Sky franchise history.

Angel Reese does it all 👏 With her 6th offensive rebound tonight, the rook passes Sylvia Fowles (117) for the most offensive rebounds in a single season in Sky franchise history. #WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/30X9var6HV — WNBA (@WNBA) August 16, 2024

Impressive, right?

But after a 25-point loss at the hands of Phoenix Mercury, Reese wanted no part of those types of individualistic questions. Though she recorded 11 points and 15 boards in 33 minutes in her first game back since the All-Star and Olympics break, Reese’s team dropped to 10-15 on the season.

She’s been unafraid to show emotions in press conferences before, and she did so again. It was nothing against the reporter who asked her about her tremendous feat; it’s undoubtedly a question worth asking. But for those who hate losing just as much as they love winning, that type of question isn’t one Reese was willing to answer, at least not on Thursday.

Reese shut down the question immediately.

“I don’t want to hear about no records,” she said.

Despite Angel Reese breaking a record today, the Chicago Sky did not win. She was visibly upset during the post-game. ⬇️ #WNBA #ChicagoSky pic.twitter.com/ZSRgZMFwdA — MARCA in English 🇺🇸 (@MARCAinENGLISH) August 16, 2024

While individual accolades are impressive, it’s clear where Reese’s true focus lies, which is commendable in itself. It goes without saying, but Sky will need to find a way to translate her individual brilliance into team wins if they want any shot of making this year’s WNBA Playoffs. And despite her ongoing frustration with the media narrative, Reese’s talent is undeniable, and so is her future as one of the faces of the league.

