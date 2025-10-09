Credit: Jasper Colt-USA TODAY

WNBA star Angel Reese has made plenty of history on the court in both the pros and in college. And now she will make history on the runway thanks to Victoria’s Secret.

Reese has been a leading figure at the intersection of sports and fashion. And now she is taking her talents to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, where she will become the first athlete to ever walk the runway.

The Chicago Sky forward spoke with People in an exculsive story about the event, sharing that she attended the show last year and will move forward as a global ambassador for the brand.

“I literally could not stop smiling!” Reese told the magazine. “It’s such a surreal and full-circle moment — just last year I was in the audience manifesting being on that runway, completely inspired and in awe of all the powerful women walking down the runway, and now I get to return as an Angel. This will be an unforgettable night that I’ll forever be grateful for.”

“I hope I can inspire women and girls everywhere and remind them that we can dominate in our field but also chase our goals outside of it — and for me, that’s getting to walk down fashion and entertainment’s most iconic runway,” Reese added.

Angel Reese has shown a remarkable business acumen in building her brand outside of basketball. She has started her own podcast this year and even trademarked a social media meme that was being used by critics of her play to cash in.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show made a return in 2024 after a six-year hiatus. While the program aired on network television for much of the 2000s, it was canceled over controversy surrounding the brand thanks to the resignation of executive Ed Rezak and the well-documented ties of L Brands founder Les Wexner to Jeffrey Epstein. This year’s edition will air live on October 15 and be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.