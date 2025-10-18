Credit: Unapologetically Angel

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has been a headline-maker since her days at LSU, and often not in the best light. Sometimes that’s due to a quote or something she did on the court, but frequently it’s due to narratives that exist around her and the WNBA at large.

As such, the 22-year-old’s relationship with the media has often been combative or hostile. And she’s gotten to the point where she feels that she’d be better off getting fined by the league for not speaking with reporters.

“Even before the game, I’m terrified of what the media is about to ask,” Reese said on the latest episode of her podcast, Unapologetically Angel. “It could be the nicest question, but it’s going to get flipped or put into a different light or a different perspective. It’s like, are you here intentionally to start mess or are you intentionally here to ask a question? It’s really tough for me, especially in the media. It’s like, I don’t want to do an interview with anybody.

“I get excited for certain people, like a Taylor [Rooks]. Certain people I know I can talk to, but I’ll take the fine. I literally will take the I’d rather take the fine, seriously. I’d rather take the fine sometimes rather than talking to the media because it always gets flipped.

“For me, the media is really scary. That’s why I have never been on anybody else’s podcast. I’m scared to do stuff like that because I know how things could get flipped.”

Reese and two other Sky players skipped out on media exit interviews at the end of the WNBA season. She was suspended by the team a few weeks earlier following comments she made in a Chicago Tribune interview.

Reese has been the focal point of a lot of criticism around the WNBA, especially regarding her experiences as a perceived foil to Caitlin Clark, which often culminates in unflattering and over-the-top criticism.