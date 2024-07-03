Credit: ESPN

Angel Reese has never been one to hide her emotions.

And after being selected to the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game as a rookie, the Chicago Sky forward couldn’t help but reflect on the magnitude of the moment.

“We won today, but they just told me I’m an All-Star. And I mean, I’m just so happy,” Reese said while wiping away tears following the Sky’s 85-77 victory over the Atlanta Dream. “I know the work I put in. Coming into this league so many people doubted me and didn’t think my game would translate and I wouldn’t be the player I was in college, or better, or would be worse and wouldn’t be where I am right now. But I trusted the process and I believed.

“I’m thankful that I dropped to seven [in the WNBA Draft] and was able to come to Chicago. It’s just a blessing. I can’t thank my teammates and coaches enough for just believing in me and trusting me. I know all of them are going to come to Phoenix and support me, so I’m really happy right now.”

I’m just so happy. … It’s just a blessing. I can’t thank my teammates and my coaches enough for just believing in me. Angel Reese was brought to tears after she made the WNBA All-Star team ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fokFs5Uj6r — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 3, 2024

The Sky also posted a video to social media showing head coach Teresa Weatherspoon announcing to her team that Reese had been selected to the All-Star Game following Tuesday’s win. And after watching it, it’s easy to see why the Bayou Barbie was so emotional in her postgame press conference.

While Caitlin Clark — who was also named to the All-Star Game — has received the bulk of the attention in the WNBA this season, Reese has managed to build her own buzz during what’s been a history-making rookie season. On Tuesday night, she extended a WNBA single-season record with her 11th consecutive double-double by tallying 12 points and 19 rebounds against the Dream, with the LSU product averaging 13.2 points and 11.8 rebounds through the first 18 games of her professional career.

With their rivalry that dates back to their college careers continuing in the WNBA, Reese and Clark have drawn comparisons to Magic Johnson and Larry Bird — who also both made the NBA All-Star Game in their shared rookie season in 1980. Between ratings, attendance and general interest, the WNBA is in the midst of a historic season. And it’s only right that Reese will be among those celebrated at the league’s All-Star Game in Phoenix on July 20.

