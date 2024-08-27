Screengrab via X.

Chicago Sky star rookie Angel Reese is one of the most talked about athletes in all of sports. Ever since she led LSU to a national championship, her rivalry with Caitlin Clark has helped women’s basketball soar in ratings and interest from the college game now to the WNBA. But now Reese will be the one doing the talking.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Reese unveiled a new podcast, Unapologetically Angel, which she says will drop new episodes each and every Thursday. The podcast is produced through Playmaker HQ, which also is partnered with Shaquille O’Neal for his podcast, The Big Podcast with Shaq.

Reese has never been shy to share her opinions, but she has said herself that she doesn’t like the media twisting her words and potentially seeing quotes taken out of context. So what better platform than your own podcast to get your own message out and make sure that doesn’t happen?

Reese talked about launching the podcast in an interview with Complex:

“It’s another way for me to connect with my fans and reach new audiences I wouldn’t necessarily have before,” Angel told Complex exclusively about her decision to jump into the podcasting world. “I can’t wait to share a different side with listeners and have them come on this ride with me.” Angel is keeping it close to the LSU Tiger fam with her new show, joining Shaquille O’Neal’s “The Big Podcast Network”, a part of Playmaker HQ. “I mainly want this podcast to be a place for authentic and unfiltered conversations,” the WNBA’s leading rebounder revealed. “Whether I’m sharing insights on basketball, the current trends in fashion, or the latest news in entertainment.”

We are seeing more and more athletes take to hosting their own shows while they are still active, especially in the basketball world. Draymond Green has his own show as do Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson. But Angel Reese may just be the first rookie to get this kind of platform. She just signed a sponsorship deal with Reese’s and this podcast will be the next step into growing her brand. As the podcast trailer indicates, she’s never been afraid to unapologetically be herself and that (along with her play on the court) has helped lead her to stardom.

Being able to launch your own show in your first professional season truly shows how big of a star Angel Reese is in the WNBA and given her bold personality and what she has built over the last few years, this podcast is sure to make a lot of headlines.

Unapologetically Angel launches September 5th.