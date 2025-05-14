Photo credit: Fox 32 Chicago

Angel Reese is taking a new approach to answering questions about Caitlin Clark as they begin their second WNBA seasons.

Last June, the Chicago Sky star made a statement asserting she deserves some of the credit Clark is receiving for growing women’s basketball.

“I’ll look back in 20 years and be like, the reason why we’re watching women’s basketball is not just because of one person,” Reese said. “It’s because of me, too. I want ya’ll to realize that.”

This week, a reporter attempted to ask whether that statement still holds true one year later. Reese, however, abruptly shut the question down with a two-word answer.

“Next question,” Reese said.

A Chicago Sky official also chimed in to similarly shut down the question, saying, “Yeah, we’ll move on. Thank you.”

Reese is in a tough spot, albeit one by her own doing. She is the one who made the initial statement calling for some of the credit Clark is receiving. But Reese could have made less headlines had she just said something along the lines of “all WNBA players deserve credit for growing the league.” Instead, avoiding the question altogether after seeking the attention last year only magnified the exchange.

And Reese is right. After just one season in the WNBA, she has already made her mark on the league. There’s no question Clark has made more of an impact on the WNBA than Reese, and maybe any other player in women’s basketball history. But that doesn’t mean Reese isn’t deserving of some credit for helping to grow the game.

Caitlin Clark might be bringing more eyes to the WNBA, but it’s the competitive play and rivalries that are keeping those eyes on the game. And for that, Reese already deserves credit.