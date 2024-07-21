Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Recording artist Pitbull sings during the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
The WNBA has seen its momentum soar this year with record ratings smashing all over the place. With the overall growth in women’s sports, one might think the WNBA All-Star Game would tap an artist that represented the current moment to perform at the showcase halftime show. An artist that, as ESPN might put it, represents “Who’s Now.” Instead, the WNBA selected Pitbull.

Yes, the same Pitbull whose last Top 40 hit came in 2018 and the same Pitbull who has seen many of his lyrics criticized for their depiction of women over the years was the chosen act for the WNBA All-Star Game. It left most folks watching scratching their heads.

In Pitbull’s defense, it certainly wasn’t the bizarre display that we’ve seen at other halftime shows recently or a viral disaster like we saw earlier this week when Ingrid Andress admitted she was drunk during the Home Run Derby national anthem. But judging by the reviews, he could have worked on his conditioning a little bit before the performance.

When the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game rolls around and the league is doing even better viewership numbers than it is now, we can all look forward to the halftime show by Flo Rida.