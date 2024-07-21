Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Recording artist Pitbull sings during the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The WNBA has seen its momentum soar this year with record ratings smashing all over the place. With the overall growth in women’s sports, one might think the WNBA All-Star Game would tap an artist that represented the current moment to perform at the showcase halftime show. An artist that, as ESPN might put it, represents “Who’s Now.” Instead, the WNBA selected Pitbull.

Yes, the same Pitbull whose last Top 40 hit came in 2018 and the same Pitbull who has seen many of his lyrics criticized for their depiction of women over the years was the chosen act for the WNBA All-Star Game. It left most folks watching scratching their heads.

Not trying to hate on Pitbull … but is having him perform a little outdated? #WNBA — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 21, 2024

Pitbull talking about his #WNBAAllStar halftime performance:pic.twitter.com/hL4I02m7sx — Andrew Brian Posadas (@AndrewBPosadas) July 21, 2024

Does pitbull compel to any of the @wnba fanbase? The W couldve got anyone else besides him to appeal to their movement.. Whomever runs the WNBA loves sabotaging its product. #WNBALLSTAR pic.twitter.com/MVW3zjhetJ — Curban (@gloorealer) July 21, 2024

The WNBA has cracked the all star game code* Minus Pitbull* lol — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) July 21, 2024

In Pitbull’s defense, it certainly wasn’t the bizarre display that we’ve seen at other halftime shows recently or a viral disaster like we saw earlier this week when Ingrid Andress admitted she was drunk during the Home Run Derby national anthem. But judging by the reviews, he could have worked on his conditioning a little bit before the performance.

Pitbull has sounded out of breath this entire performance lol — Lyndsey Gough (@LGonTV) July 21, 2024

Pitbull is gonna have to do like Bruce Wayne in Batman Beyond and train up another Pitbull to perform these songs because he is out of breath. Love the effort though, lol. — Kenny 💪🏾⚡ (@_kengrace) July 21, 2024

PITBULL IS WINDED BRUH #WNBAAllStar — KL Martin (@Codename_LEON) July 21, 2024

When the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game rolls around and the league is doing even better viewership numbers than it is now, we can all look forward to the halftime show by Flo Rida.