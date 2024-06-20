Jun 10, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) and guard Caitlin Clark (22) react after a basket against the Connecticut Sun in the first quarter at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t look now, but Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are putting together a nice run of wins. The Fever have won four out of their last five games to lift their record to 6-10 in the WNBA season thus far.

The WNBA season, at least from a sports media perspective, has been a toxic mess. There has been an endless supply of needless controversies, overreactions, and hysteria ever since Clark joined the league. It’s gotten so bad that it seems like some want to use the WNBA to fight culture wars more than they want to enjoy the basketball.

Changing the narratives won’t necessarily happen overnight, but hopefully moments like these can start to make an impact. After the Fever’s win over the Mystics on Wednesday night, Caitlin Clark was reflecting on some missed passes throughout the game. That’s win teammate (and fellow former #1 overall pick) Aliyah Boston stepped up to compliment Clark and her passing game.

A great moment between Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston in tonight’s postgame as Clark was asked about smoothing out off-target passes. Boston stepped in to talk about Clark’s passing ability:@GamecockWBB | @IndianaFever | @wachfox pic.twitter.com/styzc2Gjw9 — Matt Dowell (@MattDowellTV) June 20, 2024

Aliyah Boston on her growing on-court chemistry with Caitlin Clark: “Caitlin with the ball in her hands, she talks to me a lot & she tells me ‘do this’ or ‘do that.’ So I’m just trying to make sure I get to those spots b/c I know she can hit me.”@GamecockWBB | @IndianaFever pic.twitter.com/x2ypJP52bF — Matt Dowell (@MattDowellTV) June 20, 2024

One of the ridiculous talking points thus far throughout the WNBA season has been that Clark’s teammates don’t support her because they aren’t rushing off the bench to confront players after fouling her. This exchange shows that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Both Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston are all-world players and once they start to gain chemistry on the floor, the Fever should continue their winning ways in years to come. Hopefully as their fortunes improve on the floor, some of the attention will begin to turn in that direction.

[Matt Dowell on X]