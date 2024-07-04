WNBA stars A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum received an invitation to Shannon Sharpe's podcast, leaving their response open to interpretation. Screengrab: Las Vegas postgame media availability
Shannon Sharpe was courtside for the Las Vegas-Indiana Fever game on Tuesday, July 2.

The First Take co-host and host of Club Shay Shay was animated during the game, so much so that he lost his bracelet. He also embraced A’ja Wilson and seemed to support the face of the WNBA and Kelsey Plum.

While Sharpe was front and center during the game, some couldn’t help but question whether his appearance was genuine. He notably took exception to that comment.

But Sharpe had high praise for Wilson, saying, “A’ja is the best player in the WNBA. I couldn’t have asked for a better game or a better atmosphere. I will be back.”

Sharpe’s appearance at the game led to a line of questioning during the postgame press conference. Cassandra Cousineau (“The Sportsnista”) informed Plum and Wilson that Sharpe had told her that he would like to have the Las Vegas Aces duo and their head coach, Becky Hammon, on his podcast.

Seemingly flattered by the proposition, all Wilson and Plum could do was look at each other and laugh. It can’t help but feel like we’re missing an inside joke here, considering that Wilson and Sharpe were chummy with one another pregame, and the latter couldn’t help but offer praise for the pair of Aces’ teammates.

The two were dying laughing before Plum decided she couldn’t answer the question and had to get up and leave. The same for Wilson, who said, “Yeah, I gotta go. I gotta go. I gotta go.”

“Y’all be blessed,” she added. “Eat ya vegetables. Go to sleep on time.”

We’ll have to see if there’s more to the story here.

