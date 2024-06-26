Sep 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) walks off the court after the Aces victory over the Dallas Wings during game three of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
WNBA superstar A’ja Wilson blasted a media company devoted to women’s sports Tuesday, after the site posted a video lampooning the logo on her new signature shoe.

The video, posted on the digital platform Just Women’s Sports, features the show Expert Adjacent debating the merits of Wilson’s new Nike “A’One” shoe line announced in May.

Just Women’s Sports removed the video from social media, but it’s been reposted by other X users.


In an X post, the two-time league MVP and champion called the video “lame asf coming from a site that supposed to be for ‘us.'”

“I get ppl are gonna have their opinions and think pieces & that’s all fine and dandy it’s all apart of it but this is lame asf coming from a site that suppose to be for “us,” Wilson posted. “BUTTTTTTT Bet it up!  the A collection is about to be so much fun and a great collection for everyone the only “Ass” I see are the ppl apart of this segment.”

Expert Adjacent, which airs on YouTube, bills itself as “The show where we break down the headlines of women’s sports with our almost professional takes.”

The WNBA, and women’s sports, have clamored for more media coverage for years. As athletes and teams in other sports have long known, sometimes that coverage is not positive.

Former international soccer player Haley Rosen launched Just Women’s Sports in 2020, and the site has garnered millions in funding from equity investors, including NBA star Kevin Durant.

Fans and sports media pros had mixed thoughts on the video and Wilson’s reaction.


