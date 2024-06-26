Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

WNBA superstar A’ja Wilson blasted a media company devoted to women’s sports Tuesday, after the site posted a video lampooning the logo on her new signature shoe.

The video, posted on the digital platform Just Women’s Sports, features the show Expert Adjacent debating the merits of Wilson’s new Nike “A’One” shoe line announced in May.

Just Women’s Sports removed the video from social media, but it’s been reposted by other X users.

Since they are wanna act scary lol here’s the video she is qt #wnba pic.twitter.com/3skOQLZvJE — Jamaican Sensation💋 (@Drea_xs) June 26, 2024



In an X post, the two-time league MVP and champion called the video “lame asf coming from a site that supposed to be for ‘us.'”

“I get ppl are gonna have their opinions and think pieces & that’s all fine and dandy it’s all apart of it but this is lame asf coming from a site that suppose to be for “us,” Wilson posted. “BUTTTTTTT Bet it up! the A collection is about to be so much fun and a great collection for everyone the only “Ass” I see are the ppl apart of this segment.”

I get ppl are gonna have their opinions and think pieces & that’s all fine and dandy it’s all apart of it but this is lame asf coming from a site that suppose to be for “us” 🫠 BUTTTTTTT Bet it up! 😎 the A ✨ collection is about to be so much fun and a great collection for… https://t.co/gU7s078Rzw — A’ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) June 26, 2024

Expert Adjacent, which airs on YouTube, bills itself as “The show where we break down the headlines of women’s sports with our almost professional takes.”

The WNBA, and women’s sports, have clamored for more media coverage for years. As athletes and teams in other sports have long known, sometimes that coverage is not positive.

Former international soccer player Haley Rosen launched Just Women’s Sports in 2020, and the site has garnered millions in funding from equity investors, including NBA star Kevin Durant.

Fans and sports media pros had mixed thoughts on the video and Wilson’s reaction.

Shaking my head! Women have been fighting for years regarding equal pay and equal endorsements in sports and it’s sad when we see a video such as this attacking a 2xWNBA champion, 2x WNBA MVP, an outstanding player, and a ambassador for women’s sports. https://t.co/WlYwantecx — X (@ZPI04) June 26, 2024

It was a weird thought.

Just women’s sports needs to fix that. https://t.co/BZzsTAWifa — The Real LG /// TEXAS GAL💯 (@Lisac55458405C) June 26, 2024

Best player in the league but that logo is terrible. https://t.co/2YlNtYAz14 — Michael (@LacksCards) June 26, 2024

Love Aja but the logo is trash. People can’t have an opinion on it? Being a woman or not https://t.co/1s1sQD4eiB — NapTown4200 (@NAPTOWN4200) June 26, 2024

The fact that they deleted is a coward move. You said it so stand on it. The video was disrespectful, tasteless, ignorant, immature, a slap in the face of a @WNBA Champ & MVP, heartless, asinine, and completely out of line. https://t.co/Ob6sv3GnIt — Prissy (@Divyne08) June 26, 2024

I know some folks worked hard on this, and part of the beauty and terror of art is it doesn’t always land. This logo just isn’t good. If you saw it in the wild without context, you’d have zero clue what it’s supposed to represent. https://t.co/ttAWYxiHZg — Nick Gen Stats (@NickSchreiter) June 26, 2024



[Lesley Ryder]