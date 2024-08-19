A WNBA on ABC broadcast featured English and Spanish audio at the same time for many viewers. A WNBA on ABC broadcast featured English and Spanish audio at the same time for many viewers. (Awful Announcing on X/Twitter.)
Audio feeds in different languages can be great, but you probably don’t want to listen to two at the same time. That’s what happened for many during ABC’s broadcast of the Seattle Storm-Indiana Fever WNBA clash Sunday.

This problem wasn’t on every single local affiliate. But viewers from areas as widespread as San Antonio, TX, Washington, D.C., and Watertown, NY (which have ABC affiliates all owned by different companies) discussed running into that issue on social media, and talked about it at significantly different times, suggesting this was a long-running problem. Here’s some of that conversation, and an example of how this sounded from San Antonio, which also seemed to have some English echo:

That’s certainly not ideal. And it’s unfortunate that it happened on quite a high-profile WNBA game, and one that saw Caitlin Clark break the league record for assists by a rookie (and receive praise from Isiah Thomas):

This was the last WNBA game this regular season set for an ABC broadcast. But ABC and other ESPN networks will broadcast the WNBA playoffs. Hopefully this issue won’t reoccur then.

