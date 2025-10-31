Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With the WNBA’s current collective bargaining agreement set to expire, the league and its players’ association have mutually agreed to a 30-day extension.

That pact, however, could prove to be short-lived, as it also includes a potential opt-out clause for the players, provided that they give a 48-hour notice.

“The WNBPA Executive Committee agreed to the league’s proposed 30-day extension of the current CBA, with the condition that the players may terminate the extension at any time with 48 hours’ notice,” the union said in a statement posted to social media on Friday morning. “While we believed negotiations would be further along, the players are more focused, united, and determined than ever to reach an agreement that reflects their value and undeniable impact on the league.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WNBPA (@thewnbpa)

News of the 30-day extension came just hours ahead of Friday’s previous deadline, in which the preexisting CBA was set to expire. Had the deadline passed without an extension or new agreement in place, the league and its players would have entered a period of status quo, with either side possessing the ability to announce a work stoppage via a players strike or owners lockout.

Essentially, the same thing can now still happen, so long as the players provide the proper two-day notice. But the fact that the two sides were able to at least agree on an extension should seemingly be viewed as a positive as they continue their contentious negotiations.

As for the status of those negotiations, it’s also worth noting that the players had recently stated that they wouldn’t accept an extension unless the league showed a willingness to move to an uncapped salary structure linked to the league’s growth. It’s currently unclear whether the WNBA did so in order to reach the 30-day extension.

For now, the negotiations continue, with the league continuing to operate under its most recent CBA. But considering the nature of the agreement, we may not have to wait another 30 days for the next major development in this story.