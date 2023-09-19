The HBO Max logo.

Warner Bros. Discovery is finally launching its live sports streaming tier on Max.

Per a Tuesday release from the company, the Bleacher Report (B/R) Sports Add-On will launch on Thursday, October 5. The tier will be free until February 29, with the service costing an extra $9.99 per month after that date.

The live sports tier will include all of Warner Bros. Discovery live sports events, including MLB, NHL, and NBA games, U.S. Soccer matches, future editions of The Match franchise, and the NCAA Tournament games airing on WBD networks each March.

Shoulder programming for the live events and other video content, including documentaries from the HBO Sports and WBD Sports libraries and Bleacher Report content, will also be available with the sports tier.

“We’re thrilled to offer WBD’s incredible portfolio of premium U.S. live sports – featuring simulcasts of our must-see MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA and U.S. Soccer events, among others – as part of B/R Sports Add-On’s wide assortment of compelling multi-sport content on Max,” said JB Perrette, CEO and President, Global Streaming and Games. “The greatest collection of Entertainment, News and now Sports all in one place…this makes Max the most complete streaming service for consumers and reaffirms why Max is truly The One To Watch.” “We want to be everywhere sports fans are and our unparalleled offering of leading sports, combined with the power of the Bleacher Report brand and content, including the unique way B/R engages with young sports fans, all delivered through the new Max platform will enable us to broaden our audience and delight new fans,” said Luis Silberwasser, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports. “We are uniquely positioned to offer viewers the best selection of premium sports and exciting events and fan-focused additional programming, all within a fantastic multi-sport product that will meet the evolving consumption needs of our viewers – both casual and hardcore sports fans.”

All Max plans will receive the free trial and all are eligible to purchase the sports tier once the trial expires.

Over the summer, WBD was rumored to be targeting October to launch its sports tier on Max. Earlier this month, the plan to launch with a free trial was reported.

The timing here makes a lot of sense. The MLB Division Series begins on October 7, with WBD exclusively having coverage of the NLDS and NLCS. The NHL and NBA seasons begin later in October, with WBD having significant regular-season coverage of both leagues. By the time the trial ends, we’ll be mere weeks away from the NCAA Tournament, which should drive plenty of sign-ups to the sports tier on Max, and slightly further away from the start of the NHL and NBA Playoffs and the 2024 MLB season.

