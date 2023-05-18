Six months after one round of layoffs, a second round is coming to Warner Bros. Discovery Sports.

Per the Sports Business Journal, this round of layoffs affects more than 50 members of the staff.

The November round cut around 70 positions, reducing the staff by roughly 10%. That round focused on the Turner Sports, Bleacher Report, and the Atlanta studio divisions, while this round was focused on the digital side. SBJ notes that around 10% of the digital group employees were laid off.

Per SBJ, senior executives and on-air talent were spared from this round.

Layoffs are never ideal, but WBD Sports is heading towards a somewhat dry part of their sports calendar. Following the end of the Stanley Cup Final in June, Warner Bros. Discovery’s live sports content is limited to weekly MLB games and occasional editions of The Match or US Soccer international matches until October (AEW is not part of the sports division).

