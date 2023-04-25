Can somebody please fetch Stan Van Gundy some water? Or maybe a throat lozenge?

The NBA analyst’s voice sounded shot during the Lakers’ 117-111 overtime win Monday over the Grizzlies, leaving many viewers to wonder why he was on the call at all.

Van Gundy’s vocal issues were apparent from the opening tip. Just listen to him talking about Ja Morant midway through the first quarter.

Get this man Stan van gundy some water pic.twitter.com/adf7ejGgyY — Suns ? 3-1 Vs Clippers (@NBADreamzz) April 25, 2023

“Well, he has lost the ball a couple of times when he wouldn’t have, especially to his right hand.” Van Gundy struggled to say. “But Ja’s a guy who wants to get to his left hand as much as possible, anyway. He has done that, and he’s shot the ball from three—the most threes he’s made in a game all year, six of them. So it’s clearly not affecting his jump shot.”

As you can tell, there’s nothing wrong with Van Gundy’s actual analysis. Morant missed Game 2 with right hand soreness, so the ex-head coach was providing his take on the All-Star’s stellar Game 3, in which he dropped 45 points to go along with 13 assists and nine rebounds. But Van Gundy went deeper than the stat line, pointing out that Morant wasn’t as smooth with the ball as usual.

Unfortunately, Van Gundy’s presentation wasn’t as smooth as usual, either. His voice issues distracted from his commentary, as the person laughing during the embedded clip indicates.

It took Sports Illustrated media columnist Jimmy Traina just minutes to point out Van Gundy’s problems. At 10:21 p.m. EST (the game tipped off shortly after 10:00 p.m. EST), he tweeted “Someone needs to get Stan Van Gundy a hot tea with lemon and honey. How is he gonna make it 3 more hours?”

Van Gundy’s voice only got worse as the game progressed. By the second quarter, he was seemingly straining to speak.

LEBRON JAMES BLOCK PARTY ⛔️ pic.twitter.com/17sFxUvSZD — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 25, 2023

Amazingly, Van Gundy lasted all the way through overtime, calling game action for 53 minutes. It was a gritty performance from a dedicated and sharp broadcaster. But the question still lingers: was everything all right?

Last postseason, Jeff Van Gundy also struggled through a broadcast with a noticeably raspy voice. It was Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and ESPN’s lead NBA analyst sounded like he needed a ride to the nearest Urgent Care.

JVG after the game pic.twitter.com/0gLNFawHaT — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 30, 2022

Like brother, like brother. Here are some of the reactions to Stan Van Gundy’s voice issues Monday:

Masking up in front of the television to avoid getting whatever Stan Van Gundy has. — Scott Tobias (@scott_tobias) April 25, 2023

catching a second hand sore throat just from listening to stan van gundy — jeff (@retrojeffhoops) April 25, 2023

Stan Van Gundy sounds like he's been eating a popeyes biscuit with no bev during every commercial break — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) April 25, 2023

Stan Van Gundy's voice during this Lakers – Grizzlies game pic.twitter.com/aiIm58Bedm — Ryan (@RyanWilkies) April 25, 2023

In all seriousness, hopefully Van Gundy’s health is in order. In addition to being a keen analyst, he has an excellent sense of self-deprecating humor—which isn’t always the case with TV pundits. Earlier this year, he clapped back at Kevin Durant for tweeting that he was “spittin,” only to learn that KD was agreeing with him.

“Had no idea,” Van Gundy tweeted back.

Coincidently, viewers also had no idea what was up with Van Gundy Monday night. He has less than 48 hours to rest up: Game 5 is set for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. EST.