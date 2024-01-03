Photo Credit: TNT

Former NHL star turned NHL on TNT analyst Paul Bissonette was no stranger to getting into his fair share of dust-ups during his time on the ice as a player. And the Seattle Kraken mascot ‘Buoy’ got a taste of this during a hilarious on-air moment on Monday night.

Bissonette and the Kraken mascot have had a longstanding feud that has lived mainly on social media for months now.

This prompted a threat from Bissonnette in response, saying that he would “take out” the mascot at the Winter Classic in Seattle on New Year’s Day.

I’m going to take you out in Seattle at Winter Classic bud watch your back. — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) October 6, 2023

When it came time for Bissonnette to back up all this trash talk at the Winter Classic on Monday, he stayed true to his word.

Bissonnette and the NHL on TNT crew began to talk about the matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights, where Bissonnette jokingly said he would serve Buoy a restraining order if he “had the balls” to approach him.

“I got it right here; I’m going to serve him if he ever comes over here. If he has the balls to, come over here and show his face. Buoy, this is a restraining order. Don’t come near me today.”

Buoy remained undeterred, approaching Bissonnette and the rest of the NHL on TNT crew with some massive boxing gloves. Unfortunately for Buoy, Bissonnette got several blows before running away from the pursuing mascot.

Bissonnette then hilariously pleaded with Buoy to “stay away from him” while being chased around the set.

Paul Bissonnette vs. Buoy (the Seattle Kraken mascot) at the Winter Classic ???pic.twitter.com/aZ6p0zuYSq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 1, 2024

“You see my muscle now. You stay away from me! Where the hell is the security? Get over here; do your job! Did you take your hepatitis shot? Get out of here, man. Get away from me.”

Bissonnette then threw the microphone at Buoy and later pulled out one of his classic hockey hits, decking Buoy down to the ground.

It’s safe to say that Buoy did not get the better of this exchange and should think twice before calling out a former NHL player in the future…

[Awful Announcing on Twitter/X]