Dan Le Batard has never been shy to share his opinion on streaming services.

Now the Meadowlark Media co-founder’s show is a part of one.

According to John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal, Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max streaming service has picked up The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz for its recently launched Bleacher Report sports tier. Per Ourand, Max will offer a one-hour version of the show every weekday, with its debut on the platform set for Monday, Nov. 27.

Max’s Bleacher Report-branded sports tier launched in early-October and is currently available for free to Max subscribers through February. Beginning in March 2024 — just in time for the NCAA Tournament — the add-on will cost $9.99 per month.

Currently, Max’s sports tier primarily consists of simulcasts of live sporting events that are also airing on one of Warner Bros. Discovery’s linear channels. The addition of The Dan Le Batard Show, however, hints at the type of content the company could be looking to add as it transitions from its current free period to what will presumably be a bigger push of the product next spring.

As for Le Batard, joining Max allows the show to continue to expand its reach and the addition of a one-hour version of the program will likely be a welcome addition for a significant portion of its fanbase. In addition to being available on podcast platforms, the show currently airs live on the DraftKings Network on weekdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET.

While it’s not surprising to see The Dan Le Batard Show — or any popular sports podcast, for that matter — land on a streaming service, there is some irony in its marriage with Max. Earlier this year, Le Batard expressed disappointment with the offerings available on the platform formerly known as HBO Max.

“I’ve been bummed by what HBO Max, or now Max has become where Discovery’s just dumping all of its crap into what used to be this pristine bin of quality content,” Le Batard said on Sept. 7 while discussing the cancellation of Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.

Now, Le Batard finds himself in that very bin. It will be interesting to see where both the streaming service and the show go from here and whether this new partnership helps create inroads for other Meadowlark Media and DraftKings properties.

