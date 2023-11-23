Kay Adams on Up & Adams, screengrab via Twitter.

Max Sports is rapidly building a portfolio of sports talk shows to add to their lineup. It was announced earlier this week that Max would air an hour-long version of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz to their sports tier. Now, the streaming platform will also be airing Up & Adams starring Kay Adams each and every weekday.

Adams rose to prominence as the popular host of Good Morning Football on NFL Network, being one of the driving forces towards GMFB becoming one of the best sports shows on television. But in 2022, she moved on to host her own daily show on FanDuel. While Adams’ show runs live on FanDuel in the morning at 11 AM ET, it’ll appear on Max at 2 PM ET on weekday afternoons.

Via Barrett Sports Media:

The Bleacher Report Sports Add-On through Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service, Max, is adding several sports programs on Monday, which will include Up & Adams from FanDuel TV. The daily live sports show hosted by Emmy award-winner Kay Adams features athletes and experts to convey information and express their opinions about the world of sports and beyond. Adams’ program will be available to watch for Max users beginning on Monday, Nov. 27, with new episodes each day added at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST. Throughout the NFL season, Adams has welcomed both former and current NFL players on the program as recurring guests. Some of these contributors include four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The program will also continue to stream live on Mondays and Fridays through the Bleacher Report app.

Max is doing everything they can to become a player in sports as the streaming wars continues to grow. The new sports tier offers all of WBD’s sports content across its variety of networks and platforms including the NBA, NHL, US Soccer, and more. Now with the additions of Le Batard and Adams, it’ll try to offer some daily programming to compliment those live sports options.

If you’re fans of Le Batard and Adams, you can still access their shows directly. It’s hard to say how much the Max exposure will do for the two programs in growing an audience given they’re already widely available to the masses. But for those who do subscribe to Max Sports, it at least offers a little something extra that might keep viewers around outside of game action.

[Barrett Sports Media]