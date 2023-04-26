For the second straight year, Gus Johnson is calling some NBA playoff games for Warner Bros. Discovery. Johnson called three first-round games last year, one on TNT and two on NBA TV, and he matched that total with his third call of these playoffs Tuesday night. That was of Game 5 of the Atlanta Hawks-Boston Celtics series. And Johnson’s presence on that call (alongside analyst Greg Anthony and reporter Nabil Karim) got a lot of people excited, especially with the game going down to the wire. That even led to Johnson trending on Twitter Tuesday night, especially after his calls of Trae Young’s go-ahead long-range three-pointer with 1.8 seconds left and then the Hawks’ final defensive stand to preserve a 119-117 win.

"ICE COLD" Trae Young puts the Hawks up 119-117 with a three from another zip code. pic.twitter.com/WLWenQ85tU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 26, 2023

“Trae Young throws a monkey wrench in Boston’s plan.” If the Celtics want to avoid a Game 7, they’ll have to win Game 6 in Atlanta on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/gJzvhEoCOv — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 26, 2023

Here are some of the reactions to Johnson’s overall call of this game:

Gus Johnson is calling this Celts/Hawks game. No chance it doesn’t come down to the final shot. — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) April 26, 2023

Gus Johnson would be calling a Hawks-Celtics playoff game where the Hawks go on a 15-2 run to tie it with 2 minutes to go. It's like dude's presence singlehandedly induces comebacks and meltdowns. — Raheem Palmer (@iamrahstradamus) April 26, 2023

Gus Johnson announcing a playoff game? pic.twitter.com/0hcquInOc9 — Jaxbys (@jaxbys) April 26, 2023

Gus Johnson could make me care about any event. everything is more fun with him on the call. — Jordan Go-Kart⚜️ (@J_Kartch) April 25, 2023

Gus Johnson needs to be calling a lot more of these games — DJ (@Deric_Nic) April 26, 2023

And here are some of the reactions to Johnson’s call on Young’s late shot:

It is so good to have Gus Johnson calling the NBA Playoffs. https://t.co/mYAUxARGPF — Ken Fang — Very Asian With a Blue Checkmark (@fangsbites) April 26, 2023

Gus Johnson called this too. An all timer already. https://t.co/8wdfF7d8hE — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) April 26, 2023

It's really amazing to hear Gus Johnson calling a playoff moment like this! https://t.co/SrR2TTHdjV — Tamir Moore (@TheTamirMoore) April 26, 2023

With Gus Johnson on the call it’s just beautiful ??? https://t.co/hgfXsR3fVy — McSweeney (@MattMcSweeney) April 26, 2023

Gus Johnson the GOAT! pic.twitter.com/3IOnXjTjUg — Patrick Dallahan (@allbusinesspat) April 26, 2023

Gus Johnson on the call makes this that much better. https://t.co/fEY4dfXgUV — Tim Reusche (@TimReusche) April 26, 2023

Johnson has been calling games for decades, with early work including the CFL on ESPN2, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ local broadcasts, and ESPN college basketball and college hockey. He worked for CBS from 1996-2011, including on March Madness, and called New York Knicks games (mostly on radio) and New York Liberty games for MSG from 1995-2010. He’s been primarily at Fox Sports since 2011, with roles there including soccer, college football, and the NFL, and he also spent a year balancing Fox and Harvard. It’s cool that he’s again working some of these NBA playoff games for WBD. And Johnson fans won’t have to wait long to hear him again; he, Anthony, and Karim are on the call for the New York Knicks-Cleveland Cavaliers Game 5 Wednesday (7 p.m. ET, NBA TV).

[Photo from Ben Stevens on Twitter]