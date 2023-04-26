Greg Anthony and Gus Johnson on TNT.
NBAWarner Bros. DiscoveryBy Andrew Bucholtz on

For the second straight year, Gus Johnson is calling some NBA playoff games for Warner Bros. Discovery. Johnson called three first-round games last year, one on TNT and two on NBA TV, and he matched that total with his third call of these playoffs Tuesday night. That was of Game 5 of the Atlanta Hawks-Boston Celtics series. And Johnson’s presence on that call (alongside analyst Greg Anthony and reporter Nabil Karim) got a lot of people excited, especially with the game going down to the wire. That even led to Johnson trending on Twitter Tuesday night, especially after his calls of Trae Young’s go-ahead long-range three-pointer with 1.8 seconds left and then the Hawks’ final defensive stand to preserve a 119-117 win.

Here are some of the reactions to Johnson’s overall call of this game:

And here are some of the reactions to Johnson’s call on Young’s late shot:

Johnson has been calling games for decades, with early work including the CFL on ESPN2, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ local broadcasts, and ESPN college basketball and college hockey. He worked for CBS from 1996-2011, including on March Madness, and called New York Knicks games (mostly on radio) and New York Liberty games for MSG from 1995-2010. He’s been primarily at Fox Sports since 2011, with roles there including soccer, college football, and the NFL, and he also spent a year balancing Fox and Harvard. It’s cool that he’s again working some of these NBA playoff games for WBD. And Johnson fans won’t have to wait long to hear him again; he, Anthony, and Karim are on the call for the New York Knicks-Cleveland Cavaliers Game 5 Wednesday (7 p.m. ET, NBA TV).

[Photo from Ben Stevens on Twitter]

About Andrew Bucholtz

Andrew Bucholtz has been covering sports media for Awful Announcing since 2012. He is also a staff writer for The Comeback. His previous work includes time at Yahoo! Sports Canada and Black Press.

View all posts by Andrew Bucholtz