Ernie Johnson is synonymous with the NBA on TNT.

And while corporate overlords and broadcast models have changed, Johnson expects to continue to broadcast NBA games for his employer beyond next season when Warner Bros. Discovery Sports’ broadcast rights deal ends. Johnson said on Sports Media with Richard Deitsch this week that he has never believed WBD Sports would let NBA rights go.

“We’ve been with the NBA for so long, we’ve built up such a great relationship, that I’ve never thought we wouldn’t be part of it in some form,” Johnson told Deitsch in an interview released Tuesday. “I realize that the landscape is changing in how people watch and that kind of thing and streaming being what it is. But no, I have full confidence we will still be partners with the NBA when that time comes.”

Johnson added he doesn’t ask for regular updates from WBD management or his representatives but remains optimistic. Johnson also said he has not been part of any pitches or conversations with the NBA yet about the next deal.

While WBD is largely expected to retain NBA rights, it might come with a condensed package. The NBA is likely to welcome a streamer or two into its assemblage of broadcast partners, and Amazon reportedly wants to put NBA playoff games on Prime Video. Longtime media executive Nick Khan predicted WBD could partner with NBC on NBA games. Recently, rumors swirled that Netflix could pursue a small NBA broadcast package centered around the In-Season Tournament and a corresponding documentary.

WBD CEO David Zaslav has wavered on how aggressive the company will be re-upping on its NBA package, but it would be hard to imagine an NBA schedule that doesn’t include Inside the NBA. Considering WBD will want Max subscribers to pay for a sports add-on starting in February, jumping off the NBA wagon now would not make much sense.

And if Johnson believes it’s happening, it’s hard to argue with that.

