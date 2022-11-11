Boxing, MMA….slap fighting? If UFC president Dana White has his way, people slapping each other in the face will be the next big combat sport.

On Friday, White announced that his Power Slap League would have an eight episode season, premiering in January on TBS.

.@DanaWhite says that his new slap boxing league, @PowerSlapLeague, will air on @TBSNetwork with an eight-episode series, debuting in January. pic.twitter.com/9H2Uw33jvQ — Adam Stern (@A_S12) November 11, 2022

There’s also a trailer for the Power Slap League, which features people slapping each other in the face very hard.

The gloves stay off starting in early 2023 ?️ pic.twitter.com/Njzpkbtll5 — Power Slap Official (@powerslapleague) November 11, 2022

I’m pretty curious about what the audiences for this will look like, and how many people keep coming back for more. To me, it seems like a decent novelty that will get old pretty quick, but hey, there’s never enough content for networks these days.