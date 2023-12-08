(Credit: ESPN)

Thursday saw ESPN and TNT blend their coverage for the NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals. The two networks combined both their studio and game coverage for the games between the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.

ESPN’s coverage began at 4 p.m. ET with NBA Countdown. The cast of Malika Andrews, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Bob Myers, and Adrian Wojnarowski were all on-site in Las Vegas and joined “for an extended segment” by TNT’s Inside the NBA crew of Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O’Neal.

It didn’t take long for Sir Charles to steal the show.

He asked Johnson if he could say something, with the latter quipping, “That’s what they pay you to do.”

Barkley shared individual praises for Wilbon and Andrews, who he called “fantastic,” in addition to Wojnarowski.

“Wilbon, you’ve been my mentor. You’ve been my friend,” said Barkley. “I just want to thank you and Ahmad Rashad for always being there and giving me advice on my career.”

That’s when Barkley turned his attention to Smith.

“Hey, let me tell you something, Stephen A.,” Barkley began. If you come over here with all that loud *** talking…Hey, this ain’t First Take, this gonna be the first to *** whooping you take.”

How long do we think Charles Barkley workshopped this one? “This ain’t First Take. This is gonna be the first to ass whooping you take if you come over here with that loud ass talk.” pic.twitter.com/Z3iiPnnCiH — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 7, 2023

Moments like these remind us why Barkley is an absolute national treasure. Like the rest of us at home, Smith couldn’t do anything but laugh. It was a stark reminder that even with this Multiverse of on-air talent, Barkley will always be front and center with his antics. And while Stephen A. is well Stephen A., it pales in comparison.

This is the same Smith who vowed vengeance against Barkley and O’Neal earlier this year for making fun of his hairline. No wonder Barkley had to set the stage first.

ESPN’s Smith and Wilbon will also appear on Inside the NBA alongside Johnson, Smith, Barkley, and O’Neal after the game.

Perhaps an *** whooping will still be in store.