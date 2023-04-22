Charles Barkley and Gayle King officially announced their new television show on Saturday afternoon.

Barkley and King made the big announcement on the NBA Tip-Off show before Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First-Round series between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers. King joined the Inside the NBA crew of Barkley, Ernie Johnson, and Shaquille O’Neal Saturday afternoon in Atlanta to make the news official.

King and Barkley discussed how the show, which will be titled ‘King Charles,’ came together, among other things, including what they wanted it to look like. Sir Charles stepped to the mic and answered Ernie’s question.

"I want it to be nonpolitical… but we don't want to say we're a Liberal, Conservative, Republican, Democrat- that's one of the things that's already ruined television in general. " – Charles Barkley on his newly announced CNN show with Gayle King pic.twitter.com/dxpAL7UPuh — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 22, 2023

“I want it to be nonpolitical…” With King assuring him and the audience that they would talk about politics, Barkley started. Barkley also shared that assurance. “But we don’t want to say we’re a Liberal, Conservative, Republican, Democrat- That’s already one of the things that’s already ruined television in general,” the former NBA MVP added.

“What I think is so great, for the both of us, is that it’s live TV,” King expressed. “And to me, live TV is like working without a net. So whatever happens, happens. I like that.”

Charles Barkley promised he’d be a straight shooter and knew Gayle King would be one too. If Barkley’s personality is any indication, we’re sure that some significant sound bytes will be delivered. It’s only a matter of time until Sir Charles stirs something up on another WBD network. This after ruffling feathers on TNT for so long.

