Jan 21, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns former player Charles Barkley in attendance at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

As he constantly toys with the idea of retirement, Charles Barkley hasn’t lost his fastball. In fact, it’s hard to argue that anyone in sports media had better moments than Sir Charles. Yes, we named Pat McAfee as our 2023 Sports Media Person of the Year, but nobody quite captures the moment like Chuck.

Barkley is a highly admired figure who is known for his honesty. Although he significantly impacted the NBA as a player, he is now even more valuable as a brand ambassador and analyst for the league.

Sow without further ado, we took a look at Barkley’s best moments from 2023:

When he chided fan-voting

Charles Barkley excels at creating hilariously awkward moments, something he did earlier this year while trolling fans and Donald Trump.

"We let the fans vote. Look what happened last time they got to vote for President… "I don't mean the OLD guy, I mean the guy before the old guy. Sorry, President Biden…" ? pic.twitter.com/zmj5N3AZts — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 27, 2023

When he told Draymond Green that the Warriors were “cooked”

Barkley and Draymond Green got into it on the TBS NBA All-Star Game broadcast. Barkley told Green that the Warriors are “cooked” and “done.”

"The Golden State Warriors are cooked."- Charles Barkley "That's crazy. You said that last year, but we all know you don't know what you're talking about."- Draymond Green "Y'all are cooked now… ya'll are done… I'm telling you, y'all are done."- Charles Barkley?☠️ pic.twitter.com/86jELqZKF9 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 20, 2023

When he said everyone in Salt Lake City is going to Heaven

During the draft of All-Star Game reserves, Shaq claimed Charles Barkley was drunk and said “I want to thank Patrón for sponsoring Chuck.”

There was also a moment of Barkley roasting Utah and Salt Lake City, perhaps proving that O’Neal’s comments were fortuitous.

“These people going to heaven. There ain’t nothing to do in this boring-ass city. It’s a great city, but ain’t nothing to do here. Can’t smoke. Can’t drink. These people going to heaven.”

"These people are going to heaven… ain't nothing to do in this boring ass city… it's a great city, but there ain't nothing to do… can't smoke, can't drink… these people are going to heaven."- Charles Barkley on Salt Lake City ??? pic.twitter.com/pxcQ5I2a0s — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 20, 2023

When he accidentally buried Isiah Thomas

Isiah Thomas probably doesn’t mind the occasional shoutout on Inside the NBA until Barkley sent him to an early grave.

When his shower in-uniform story left Clark Kellogg in hysterics

“We used to take a shower in our uniforms (to wash them).”

Charles Barkley: "We used to take a shower in our uniforms…" "It's just easier to clean that way." Clark Kellogg here ????????? pic.twitter.com/ALEheA1XvD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 17, 2023

When his “accidents with the soap” story cracked up the Inside the NBA cast

In April, Inside the NBA showed a The Steam Room clip of Charles Barkley discussing his soap travel habits, which led to lots of laughs.

Shaq reacting to this Chuck story ????? https://t.co/9Ms9UdBH8m — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 7, 2023

When he dropped the perfect Clarence Thomas joke

During Inside the NBA’s ‘Gone Fishin’ segment earlier this year, Barkley took notice of the imaginary megayacht the guys were supposed to be on and quipped, “This looks like the one Clarence Thomas was riding on… and wasn’t telling nobody.” The Supreme Court justice was accused of failing to disclose luxury vacations and a real estate deal that was funded by a Republican mega-donor.

When he and Shaq cracked up over Derrick White’s hairline

Inside the NBA talk on the Celtics’ Derrick White involved his hair, with Charles Barkley comparing him to Stephen A. Smith and Shaq singing.

Charles Barkley and Shaq cracked up for minutes over Derrick White's hairline early Wednesday morning. "Stephen A. play for the Celtics! He do First Take in the morning and play for the Celtics, that dude's going to be tired!'" pic.twitter.com/c6Sg574LkN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 19, 2023

When he told kids to kick, not hit, people in the junk

Barkley weighed in when James Harden was ejected for hitting a player in the groin, and Joel Embiid wasn’t for kicking someone there.

Charles Barkley with tonight's words of wisdom. "Kids at home, do not hit guys in their junk. Kick 'em in the junk." pic.twitter.com/IQ66BHTqxa — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 21, 2023

When he threw some serious shade at cat lovers

Barkley has made a lot of polarizing comments on Inside the NBA, but his opinion on cats may have been his hottest take yet.

This might be Charles Barkley’s hottest take yet pic.twitter.com/6tl1XA6nRR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 24, 2023

When he age-shamed pickleball fans

Barkley is coming for your government, he’s coming for your cats, and now he’s slandering pickleball.

Charles Barkley questions whether Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone should be playing pickleball pic.twitter.com/DZsariXkdL — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 2, 2023

When he admitted that he cleaned his glasses by licking them

Barkley has a bizarre way to clean his phone (and apparently his glasses too) – he licks it instead of using a spray or wipe.

Someone needs to hold an intervention with Charles Barkley on how he cleans his phone. Quickly. pic.twitter.com/8vdViSFwei — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 3, 2023

When he called out Dan Le Batard and family

Barkley called out “fat” Dan Le Batard and his “fat daddy” as he guaranteed a Game 5 victory for the Boston Celtics.

“Fat Dan Le Batard and your fat daddy —sweet Miss Lourdes— I’ll see you Saturday. GUARANTEED.”

Charles Barkley "guarantees" a Celtics win in Game 5, calling out some notable Heat fans in the process.pic.twitter.com/HGLCFZH9oM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 26, 2023

When Jack Eichel had no idea who the hell he was

While Barkley is wildly famous in many circles, that apparently didn’t extend to Vegas center Jack Eichel recognizing him.

“So, the other day, we were at the hotel, and I walked up to Jack Eichel and said how great he was. I think he had zero idea who I was. He was at the hotel, we were at the same hotel, and I walked up to him and said ‘Hey, Mr. Eichel, you’re a great player,’ and he looked at me like, ‘Who the hell are you?’ It was funny.”

Charles Barkley got humbled by… Jack Eichel? ? pic.twitter.com/PuMdISlS84 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 11, 2023

When he spoke in support of the LGBTQ+ community and added support for Bud Light

A video had Barkley again speaking in support of the LGBTQ+ community: “If you have a problem with that, **** you!”

When he told his alma mater to pray for better quarterback play

Auburn alum Barkley made a plea for his alma mater to improve its quarterback play.

“If y’all gonna be down there baptizing people, please pray for better quarterback play,” Barkley told The Next Round. “Let’s get these three quarterbacks, baptize them and maybe the Lord can make them play better.”

“If y’all gonna be down there baptizing people, please pray for better quarterback play…” Charles Barkley on Auburn’s QB play pic.twitter.com/ivSSUjfjoN — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) September 27, 2023

When he confronted NBA commissioner Adam Silver over league’s domestic violence policy

With two NBA stars in a lurch after domestic violence arrests, Barkley pressed Adam Silver on the league’s policy.

“There’s a couple of disturbing incidents of domestic violence occurring in the NBA right now,” Barkley began. “What are we doing to address that?”

Charles Barkley confronts NBA commissioner Adam Silver after numerous offseason incidents of domestic violence among NBA athletes: pic.twitter.com/u0LjxLiLRd — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 24, 2023

When he threatened to slap Ernie Johnson in the head with a churro

Barkley threatened to waste a churro, and he threatened to hit Ernie Johnson.

Charles Barkley is going to waste a churro like that? pic.twitter.com/vcwE9tyDik — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 1, 2023

When he sent Isiah Thomas to an early grave (again!)

Barkley gave Isiah Thomas and Joe Dumars a shoutout on Inside the NBA, but he didn’t have to bury them like that.

“Isiah Thomas and Joe Dumars are rolling over in their grave watching these Pistons play.”

Does Chuck know what that phrase means? pic.twitter.com/yc1n5WxHY2 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 22, 2023

When he announced Kenny Smith’s hotel room number to the world

The best thing about Barkley is his willingness to be an open book, unless you’re Kenny Smith and he’s revealing your hotel room.

“Chuckster, you can’t be doing that!” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/UJ687f0dz0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 29, 2023



“Hey guys, Kenny’s in room 510!” Barkley said with a laugh as Smith desperately reached for his room key back. “Kenny’s in room 510, y’all.”

When he took issue with Nielsen over CNN show ratings flop

The premiere of King Charles on CNN was deemed a ratings flop, but Barkley doesn’t subscribe to the numbers.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“This is to my people at CNN, my team who puts the King Charles show together,” Barkley told Ernie Johnson on their podcast, The Steam Room. “An article came out that our ratings weren’t great…but I want to tell my team, man, these Nielsen people are the biggest clowns in the world. Name me one person you know with a Nielsen box?”

“These Nielsen people try to say our ratings weren’t great, but we won a certain demographic. Hey man, to my team, f*** them,” Barkley ranted. “Don’t you worry about what people tell you about your ratings? Nobody knows what people are watching. They don’t! You got a group of people who get to dictate who gets hired and fired, and that’s the part that sucks about the Nielsen ratings.”

When he threatened Stephen A. Smith with an ‘ass whooping’

Barkley joked about giving Stephen A. Smith an “ass whooping” if he brought his “loud ass talk” to the joint TNT and ESPN NBA coverage.

How long do we think Charles Barkley workshopped this one? “This ain’t First Take. This is gonna be the first to ass whooping you take if you come over here with that loud ass talk.” pic.twitter.com/Z3iiPnnCiH — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 7, 2023

When he said he’d rather root for Afghanistan than Alabama

Barkley threw shade at the CFP committee for penalizing teams with injured starters and had quite an Alabama line.

“I can’t root for Alabama under any circumstances,” Barkley said. “I love Coach Saban. He’s been great to me. But I can never root for Alabama. Under any circumstances. I told you if they played Afghanistan, I’d be pulling for Afghanistan.”

Never a dull moment with Chuck, and 2023 was no exception. Here’s to hoping he keeps the laughs (and the occasional controversy) coming in 2024!