Somehow calling the MLB National League Division Series in Los Angeles isn’t the biggest thing Bob Costas has been up to lately.

According to The New York Post’s Page Six, Costas saved a stranger’s life while dining out recently, performing the Heimlich maneuver on a nearby diner after they began to choke.

“Bob doesn’t think this was that big of a deal,” Costas’ reps told Page Six. “He really feels he did what just about anyone else would do in a similar situation.”

Page Six did not report the details of exactly where or when the incident took place, whether in Los Angeles where Costas has been calling playoff games for WBD Sports at Dodger Stadium, or somewhere else.

Regardless, you have to admire Costas’ heroism. He might think it’s what everyone else would have done in the same situation, but considering how few people know the Heimlich maneuver, it’s a pretty rare feat.

Costas has whipped baseball fans into a frenzy calling TBS games this postseason with his signature deadpan and poetic monologues. But he’s a legend.

At 71, Costas has been a professional sports broadcaster for 50 years. Since leaving NBC Sports in 2019 and his HBO show getting canceled last year, Costas is limited mostly to MLB games these days. He also appears on CNN as a sports commentator.

And after springing to action to save the life of a nearby restaurant guest he did not know, Costas can also add being a literal life saver to his Hall of Fame resume.

