Nearly a year after announcing its decision to rebrand BT Sport in the United Kingdom, Warner Bros. Discovery is rebranding its sports division in the United States.

As it is in the UK, the company’s sports division will now be branded as TNT Sports, rather than the wordy Warner Bros. Discovery Sports.

In addition to across the pond, the TNT Sports brand has been used in Latin America. Rebranding the sports division in the United States will further establish that brand identity.

For TNT Sports, it’s hopefully the final and definitive rebrand for the division long-known as Turner Sports.

While the rebrand will inevitably cause some confusion domestically, especially when TNT Sports branding shows up for events airing on TBS, viewers should get used to it pretty quickly. After all, ESPN programming airs on ABC, NBC Sports programming airs on USA, and fans don’t get confused about that. At least Paramount hasn’t rebranded CBS Sports as Paramount Sports (yet?).

On X (which will always be Twitter to me), the rebrand has already taken place. The WBD Sports PR account is now branded as TNT Sports U.S. PR, with the handle @TNTSportsUS. Further rebranding across social media and other digital platforms should be taking place imminently.

