image via TNT Sports

The sportsifying of truTV’s primetime programming is only going to continue and become more comprehensive in the coming months.

On Tuesday, TNT Sports announced that truTV’s primetime sports programming “will become even more pronounced and consistent” in the fall.

truTV’s shift towards sports in primetime began in March.

The TNT Sports content will include “branding and graphics dynamically integrated into the network’s primetime programming lineup” in October.

“We’re very pleased with the early launch of the TNT Sports programming block on truTV and will expand our commitment to bolstering the dedicated primetime sports lineup this Fall,” said Craig Barry, Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer, TNT Sports. “Just as Adult Swim takes over for a different audience at night from Cartoon Network, we aspire for TNT Sports on truTV to be a go-to destination for a dynamic range of fans seeking not only more premium sports, but also alternate ways to experience and enjoy them, along with additional culturally relevant and entertaining sports content.”

The featured content includes existing TNT Sports properties like MLB, NBA, and NHL games, U.S. Soccer matches, MotoGP races, Bellator events, and Mountain West football games, just announced last week. The content on truTV will also include daily shows TNT Sports Tonight and The Line, along with movies, documentaries, scripted series, and unscripted shows like Wipeout.

Next year, content from new properties like NASCAR, Roland Garros, and the Big East will be included in the block.

After announcing the block earlier this year, it makes sense for TNT to lean into it even more and continue to bolster the lineup as we approach the busiest part of the sports calendar. Airing some of this content on truTV allows plenty of events that would normally be paywalled on a streaming service to receive some extra exposure on a linear network, further increasing its reach.

[TNT Sports]