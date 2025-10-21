Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel Sksks 0731

After countless reports in the past few weeks linked David Ellison’s new Paramount Skydance to a potential purchase of Warner Bros. Discovery, leading to speculation of an ensuing bidding war for the media company, WBD is officially putting itself on the market.

In a press release issued on Tuesday morning, WBD announced it has “initiated a review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value, in light of unsolicited interest the Company has received from multiple parties…”

The announcement indicates that WBD is going forward with its plans to split the company into two entities — Warner Bros. and Discovery Global — a move, designed to separate the forward-looking growth properties like HBO Max and its movie studio from legacy assets like TNT Sports and other cable networks.

Last week, Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly rejected a “low-ball” offer for the entirety of the company from Ellison’s Paramount. Now, WBD is fielding offers for both the whole company and Warner Bros. alone. Additionally, the company is considering an “alternative separation structure” that would enable Warner Bros. to merge with an outside entity while conducting a spin-off of Discovery Global that would remain in the ownership of current WBD shareholders.

The release is the first public acknowledgment from WBD about a potential sale prior to the company’s planned split. Prior reports have indicated that WBD CEO David Zaslav has been trying to convince his board that the split would unlock more value for the company than a sale. Some Wall Street analysts agree, suggesting that a standalone Warner Bros. unburdened by debt would spur a bidding war between prospective buyers. However, that is far from a guarantee, and some board members might be compelled to sell the entire company if the price is right.

Recent reports have also indicated that Ellison may look to take his offer directly to shareholders if Zaslav and Co. continue to stonewall his efforts. Tuesday’s press release might serve as a bit of an olive branch on that front, with WBD acknowledging it’s willing to play ball if Ellison raises his offer.

Aside from an Ellison-backed Paramount, Comcast has reportedly conveyed interest to Warner Bros. Discovery, though at least one analyst speculates that is in an effort to drive up the price for Ellison and his potential financial backers.