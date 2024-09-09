Credit: ‘Up & Adams’

Now in its third season, Kay Adams’ Up and Adams show is only getting bigger.

On Monday, FanDuel announced that it is broadening its distribution of the daily interview show, which will now air every weekday on truTV at 5 p.m. ET and MSG Network at 11 a.m. ET. In addition to truTV and MSG Network, Up and Adams will continue to air on FanDuel TV, FanDuel TV+, YouTube and the Max streaming service.

“So thrilled to grow the show! Expanding our distribution is a dream,” Adams said in a statement. “Grateful to FanDuel for the support and to the ‘Up & Adams’ team. We are ready for more guests, more fun, and more moments NFL fans will love!”

Added FanDuel Senior Director of Sports Programming Richard Isakow: “We are excited to continue the momentum Kay built during her 20 city NFL training camp tour with expanded distribution of the best daily NFL show on TV. Increasing the distribution of Kay’s unique insight and unmatched interviews with new linear, streaming and social partners will help take ‘Up and Adams’ to another level.”

Adams first launched Up and Adams with FanDuel in 2022 after leaving her role as the longtime host of the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. In the time since, the daily program has established a reputation for its high profile guests and laid back interviews — which have often resulted in viral clips — with Rob Gronkowski, Davante Adams and Luke Kuechly among the show’s reoccurring weekly guests during the NFL season.

Just last week, FanDuel used Up and Adams to announce its new NFL-based partnership with NBA superstar Kevin Durant.

Considering its popularity and the state of the sports media ecosystem, it’s hardly a surprise to see Up and Adams increasing its visibility. It’s also interesting to see the show strengthen its relationship with TNT Sports, with truTV marking the second Warner Bros. Discovery-owned platform it will now be available on, in addition to Max.

