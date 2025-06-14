Photo Credit: Pablo Torre Finds Out on X.

According to former ESPN president John Skipper, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO and president David Zaslav is not earning his keep.

On Friday’s episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out, David Samson detailed that while WBD shareholders voted against Zaslav’s nearly $52 million salary, it made “zero impact,” noting that Zaslav’s salary is not a shareholders’ issue. Skipper’s take, though, was not related to whether the shareholders approved of Zaslav’s salary. His issue was the salary itself.

“I have a different reaction,” Skipper said. “Which is, it’s a shockingly high salary for what cannot be viewed as a successful performance to date. Can it?”

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s pay will be raised to $52 million, despite shareholders voting to reject it. 😧 John Skipper: “It’s a shockingly high salary for what cannot be viewed as a successful performance to date.” pic.twitter.com/190Iz6lC66 — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) June 13, 2025

Samson then confirmed Skipper’s view.

“Their shares, WBD shares, are not outperforming the market,” Samson said. “As a matter of fact, they’re underperforming the market. So, if that is the correlation, he is quite overpaid.”

Zaslav has come under fire a lot over the last year for overseeing WBD’s loss of NBA coverage. But that will end up saving the company $2 billion annually, which is one of the reasons why, despite the issues laid out by Skipper and Samson, Zaslav might actually be worthy of his salary.