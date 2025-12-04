Edit by Liam McGuire

The ongoing bidding process for Warner Bros. Discovery may only be just beginning.

According to New York Post columnist and Fox Business correspondent Charles Gasparino, Warner Bros. Discovery is demanding third-round bids from Paramount, Comcast, and Netflix by the end of day Thursday. The report comes after the companies each submitted second-round bids on Monday.

SCOOP: Sources involved in the @wbd bidding war say the company has asked for a third-round of bids from @paramountco – @Skydance @netflix and @comcast due today. Story developing — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) December 4, 2025

Earlier on Thursday, Paramount penned a letter to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav expressing “serious concerns about the fairness and adequacy of the bidding process” that has put Paramount’s offer for the full company up against the two other known bidders, which are looking to acquire only the streaming and studios assets from Warner Bros.

Full letter discusses WBD resistance to Paramount bid and points to meeting by WBD exec with E.U. Commission VP pic.twitter.com/7lR5fMLThW — Eriq Gardner ✍️ (@eriqgardner) December 4, 2025

Paramount cites multiple media reports, from both American and European outlets, suggesting its offer is being treated unfairly. First, the letter recounts a German report suggesting a meeting between Gerhard Zieler, WBD’s president of international business, and E.U. Commission Vice President Hena Virkkunen raised concerns that a Paramount acquisition of WBD “could lead to excessive media concentration.” Paramount asserts that the meeting, if it occurred, represents “a tacit resistance to, if not active sabotage of, a Paramount offer.”

The letter then goes on to cite several U.S. outlets that have reported “enthusiasm by WBD management” about a potential deal with Netflix. It goes on to suggest that there is a “credible basis to believe that the sales process has been tainted by management conflicts, including certain members of management’s potential personal interests in post-transaction roles and compensation as a result of the economic incentives embedded in recent amendments to employment arrangements.”

Along those lines, Puck’s Eriq Gardner noted in a November report that Zaslav’s contract includes financial incentives “for certain spinoff configurations.” Comcast’s offer will also reportedly give Zaslav a management role in a newly merged NBCUniversal-WBD.

In response to the letter, WBD representation wrote, “Please be assured that the WBD Board attends to its fiduciary obligations with the utmost care, and that they have fully and robustly complied with them and will continue to do so.”

WBD’s lawyers wrote back…

“Please be assured that the WBD Board attends to its fiduciary obligations with the utmost care, and that they have fully and robustly complied with them and will continue to do so.” — Eriq Gardner ✍️ (@eriqgardner) December 4, 2025



Nevertheless, the letter serves as the first direct implication from Paramount that it is willing to take its offer directly to shareholders should it sense that the WBD board is leaning towards an offer from Netflix or Comcast. A hostile takeover has been seen as a possible avenue for Paramount since it began making unsolicited bids for WBD in September.

How a shareholder battle would ultimately shake out is perhaps even more unknown than the oft-discussed regulatory scrutiny a deal with any of the three bidders would receive. The intricacies of each deal’s structure would seem to make it difficult to objectively weigh which one is best for shareholders.

Paramount, after all, remains the only company interested in buying all of WBD. It has reportedly given WBD an all-cash bid to boot. Comcast’s bid would reportedly merge NBCUniversal with WBD’s streaming and studios, creating some transactional incentives and putting NBCU’s streaming and parks businesses on much stronger footing, potentially leading to future growth. And, of course, Netflix’s “mostly cash” offer for the streaming and studios businesses is likely compelling because of Netflix’s deep pockets.

Thursday’s letter certainly lays the groundwork for Paramount to aggressively court WBD shareholders, and potentially pursue legal remedies, should WBD’s board go with a different offer.