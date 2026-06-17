Credit: CNN

CNN is jumping into the World Cup content game.

The cable news network will debut a “FlashDoc” called Chasing Soccer Glory: America’s Long Game, which is available now to stream on the CNN app and will premiere Sunday, June 21 at 8 p.m. ET on CNN. The documentary will explore “soccer’s rise in the United States and the decades-long pursuit of international success that has captivated generations of American fans.”

CNN has attracted a who’s who of top American soccer stars for the project. Carli Lloyd and Ali Krieger will provide commentary from the perspective of the illustrious U.S. Women’s National Team, while current U.S. Men’s National Team goalkeeper Matt Freese and former players Tim Howard and Tab Ramos will represent the men’s squad.

“More than three decades after the World Cup last came to the United States, Chasing Soccer Glory examines how soccer evolved from a niche sport into a cultural force, and why the promise of the U.S. Men’s National Team remains unfulfilled,” the synopsis explains. “The hour traces the sport’s remarkable growth in America from the rise of Major League Soccer, the dominance of the U.S. Women’s National Team and the emergence of a new generation of talent carrying the hopes of a nation.”

The project is executive produced by Eric Johnson, Amy Entelis, and Katie Hinman.

CNN’s “FlasDocs” are designed to take on topical subjects in a quick documentary format. A previous iteration of the genre examined Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show, for instance. With the elevated interest of this year’s World Cup being hosted in North America, this documentary seems like an obvious way for CNN to carve out a small piece of the conversation.