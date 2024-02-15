Draymond Green and Sloane from “Sloane Knows.” (The Volume.)

When The Volume announced they’d signed Golden State Warriors’ forward Draymond Green to a multi-year extension with their podcast network last month, there was an interesting note in that release. Beyond that encompassing a third season (and likely beyond) of Green’s own The Draymond Green Show, the release noted that “The Volume will also co-develop, co-produce and distribute new content for Green’s media brand, ‘The New Media.'” And now, we have the first announcement under that brand: Sloane Knows, a new podcast hosted by a 16-year-old girl named Sloane who “knows everything about the NBA.”

This deal came together thanks to Shayla Cowan, a friend of Green and his wife Hazel Renee. Cowan was aware of Sloane and suggested Green follow her and check out her content (her Instagram page is here, featuring both analysis and interviews she’s done with everyone from Taylor Rooks to Jrue Holiday can be seen there). That led to Green meeting Sloane and her parents at the All-Star Game in Utah last year. And that’s now led to her launching this podcast in conjunction with Green and The Volume.

That podcast will debut Wednesday with an interview Sloane conducted with Green. A further episode will follow each week after that. Here are some quotes from Draymond and Sloane on each other, from a release on this:

Draymond Green: “The energy you brought to the space is such a positive, fun energy that I think is absolutely incredible. You couple that with actually knowing the game of basketball like you do, which is the most incredible thing….I am honored and thankful for your support and that I will have the opportunity to work with you. …You bring something different than anyone else brings, and I could see that in the interviews you were already doing. That’s someone who is taking initiative on their own to do their own thing, and for me in this industry, doing your own thing is the gold. I want to continue to watch you grow, help you grow, grow with you, and bring the freshest look to the game of basketball.” Sloane: “I value so much bringing a new and different perspective and being able to be a diverse voice in the game of basketball, and Draymond has helped me do that. I want to bring The New Media to basketball. I want to be Sloane, a 16-year-old girl who has different takes than say Stephen A has. I want to diversify the game of basketball and bring in new fans, and continue getting to speak to incredible people like Draymond.” “That’s what works so well about this partnership. Your vision is exactly who I want to be, and creating that together feels perfect to me.”

And here’s a teaser clip from that interview, with Sloane and Green each talking about their excitement to work together:

Here’s a graphic for the podcast as well:

We’ll see how this podcast works out. But it’s certainly new and different, and it does sound like some of what Green is trying to do with his The New Media brand. And it’s notable to see him unveil the first new podcast under that banner. It will be worth keeping an eye on.

